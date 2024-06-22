A decade ago, when storylines about life-threatening global pandemics still provided escapist fare, TNT launched The Last Ship. Starring Eric Dane and executive-produced by Michael Bay, the action drama followed the crew members of a U.S. Navy ship as they tried to find a cure for a virus that has decimated the world’s population.

Captaining The Last Ship was a high-profile role for Dane, who was fresh off his time on Grey’s Anatomy, but the actor eventually became somewhat disillusioned with the series. “The first three seasons were amazing—the first two and a half,” Dane told The Daily Beast in 2022. “I think after that it became more of a gunfight and a cool line. It morphed into a gunfight and the curse of cool, and it was hard for me to engage when that dynamic entered the workspace, I guess.”

Dane has since moved onto other projects, as has the rest of the cast. Below, check in with the actors who were series regulars when The Last Ship premiered on June 22, 2014.