'The Last Ship' Turns 10: Where's the Cast Now?

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Eric Dane as Tom Chandler in 'The Last Ship'
Richard Foreman/TNT/Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Last Ship

 More

A decade ago, when storylines about life-threatening global pandemics still provided escapist fare, TNT launched The Last Ship. Starring Eric Dane and executive-produced by Michael Bay, the action drama followed the crew members of a U.S. Navy ship as they tried to find a cure for a virus that has decimated the world’s population.

Captaining The Last Ship was a high-profile role for Dane, who was fresh off his time on Grey’s Anatomy, but the actor eventually became somewhat disillusioned with the series. “The first three seasons were amazing—the first two and a half,” Dane told The Daily Beast in 2022. “I think after that it became more of a gunfight and a cool line. It morphed into a gunfight and the curse of cool, and it was hard for me to engage when that dynamic entered the workspace, I guess.”

Dane has since moved onto other projects, as has the rest of the cast. Below, check in with the actors who were series regulars when The Last Ship premiered on June 22, 2014.

Eric Dane
Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Eric Dane (Tom Chandler)

Dane stars as Cal Jacobs in the HBO drama Euphoria, and he has a supporting role as McGrath in the new action comedy film Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Coming up, he’ll costar with Jensen Ackles and Jessica Camacho in the Prime Video thriller series Countdown.

Rhona Mitra
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI

Rhona Mitra (Rachel Scott)

Mitra joined Jim Sturgess in the 2022 drama film The Other Me and Jon Voight in this year’s thriller film Shadow Land. Coming up, she’ll appear in the films Red Sonja and The Experiment and lend her voice to the video game Squadron 42. She also runs the horse rehabilitation nonprofit The Last Ark Orphanage in Ecuador.

Adam Baldwin
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation

Adam Baldwin (Mike Slattery)

Baldwin recently guest-starred in episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star and S.W.A.T. and played General Jeffrey Amherst in the war film Love, Courage and the Battle of Bushy Run. In 2021, he reunited with his Chuck costar Zachary Levi in the biographical sports drama American Underdog.

Charles Parnell
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Charles Parnell (Russell Jeter)

Parnell recently earned a SAG Award nomination as a member of the final season ensemble of the HBO drama Barry. He also appeared as Adm. Solomon “Warlock” Bates in Top Gun: Maverick and re-teamed with Tom Cruise with a small part in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning.

Sam Spruell
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Sam Spruell (Quincy)

Spruell starred as Ole Munch in the fifth season of the FX drama Fargo. His other recent jobs include the films O, Glory! and The Settlers and the BBC drama The Gold, which will return for a second season.

Travis Van Winkle
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

Travis Van Winkle (Danny Green)

Van Winkle plays Aldon in the action-comedy series FUBAR, which Netflix has renewed for a second season. And earlier this year, he shared the screen with Jake Gyllenhaal in Prime Video’s Road House remake.

Marissa Neitling
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Marissa Neitling (Kara Foster)

Neitling only has two post-Ship screen credits: a two-episode stint as Annelies De Runnow on the CBS drama Madam Secretary between 2018 and 2019 and a short film titled The Last Words in 2021. Judging by her Instagram posts, it seems she’s been enjoying family and travel time recently.

Christina Elmore
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation

Christina Elmore (Alisha Granderson)

Ellmore starred as Kimberlyn Kendrick on the Max political drama The Girls on the Bus. She previously starred as Marie on the BET comedy Twenties and recurred as Condola Hayes on the HBO comedy Insecure.

