Kiefer Sutherland & More Actors Who Played Multiple Presidents on TV

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Tim Matheson Benito Martinez Kiefer Sutherland
Hopper Stone/National Geographic Channel/Courtesy: Everett Collection, Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Critics' Choice Television Awards, Ben Mark Holzberg/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Hail to the Pretend Chiefs! With Presidents’ Day upon us—falling on February 22 this year—we’re honoring the television actors who have played multiple real-life and fictitious U.S. presidents on TV over the years.

Geoff Pierson, for example, has played the leader of the free world in two different TV shows starring Kiefer Sutherland. And Sutherland is no stranger to presidential roles himself. In fact, he’s headed back to the small-screen Oval Office this year in the upcoming Showtime anthology series The First Lady.

Scroll down to see these actors and more…

Beau Bridges Showtime
Warrick Page/Showtime/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Beau Bridges

President Paul Hollister, 10.5 (2004) and 10.5 Apocalypse (2006)

President Hank Landry, Stargate SG-1 (2007)

President Ralph Warner (pictured), Homeland (2020)

Steven Culp
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Steven Culp

President Edward Taylor, Impact (2009)

President John F. Kennedy, Perception (2012)

President Joshua Reiss, The Last Ship (2018)

William Daniels The Adams Chronicles
Everett Collection

William Daniels

President John Quincy Adams (pictured), The Adams Chronicles (1976)

President John Adams, The Rebels (1979)

William Devane 24: Live Another Day
Daniel Smith/Fox/Courtesy: Everett Collection

William Devane

President John F. Kennedy, The Missiles of October (1974)

President Henry Hayes, Stargate SG-1 (2004)

President James Heller (pictured), 24: Live Another Day (2014)

Hal Holbrook Lincoln
Everett Collection

Hal Holbrook

President Abraham Lincoln, Lincoln (1974–76, as seen here), North and South (1985–86)

President George Washington, George Washington (1984)

President Maxwell Monroe, Under Siege (1986)

Kris Kristofferson Tad
Family Channel/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Kris Kristofferson

President Abraham Lincoln (pictured), Tad (1995)

President Andrew Jackson, Texas Rising (2015)

Tim Matheson Killing Reagan
Hopper Stone/National Geographic Channel/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Tim Matheson

President John F. Kennedy, Jackie Bouvier Kennedy Onassis (2000)

President Ronald Reagan (pictured), Killing Reagan (2016)

Benito Martinez
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Critics' Choice Television Awards

Benito Martinez

President Benjamin Castillo, The Unit (2009)

President Alvarez, Shooter (2018)

President Robert Diaz, The Blacklist (2019)

Geoff Pierson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Geoff Pierson

President Wayne Banning, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch (2001)

President John Keeler, 24 (2005)

Former President Cornelius Moss, Designated Survivor (2017)

Kiefer Sutherland Designated Survivor
Ben Mark Holzberg/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Kiefer Sutherland

President Tom Kirkman (pictured), Designated Survivor (2016–19)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt, The First Lady (2022)

Rip Torn Blind Ambition
Talent Associates/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Rip Torn

President Richard Nixon (pictured), Blind Ambition (1979)

President Ulysses S. Grant, The Blue and the Gray (1982)

Steven Weber Sleepy Hollow
Brownie Harris/Fox/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Steven Weber

President John F. Kennedy, The Kennedys of Massachusetts (1990)

President George Washington, Reefer Madness (2005)

President Thomas Jefferson (pictured), Sleepy Hollow (2015)

