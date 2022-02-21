Kiefer Sutherland & More Actors Who Played Multiple Presidents on TV

Hail to the Pretend Chiefs! With Presidents’ Day upon us—falling on February 22 this year—we’re honoring the television actors who have played multiple real-life and fictitious U.S. presidents on TV over the years.

Geoff Pierson, for example, has played the leader of the free world in two different TV shows starring Kiefer Sutherland. And Sutherland is no stranger to presidential roles himself. In fact, he’s headed back to the small-screen Oval Office this year in the upcoming Showtime anthology series The First Lady.

Scroll down to see these actors and more…