‘The Gilded Age’ Finale: 12 Burning Questions We Have for Season 4

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Gilded Age Season 3 finale, “My Mind Is Made Up.”]

Excuse Bertha Russell for being beautiful and right! Carrie Coon‘s social titan of a character in The Gilded Age reached the mountaintop of New York high society in the August 10 Season 3 finale when supplanting Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy) as the host of the coveted Newport ball, and at Mrs. Astor’s own request to boot. But a season of social climbing cost Bertha dearly. Should it have?

Gladys (Taissa Farmiga) and husband Hector (Ben Lamb) were the guests of honor, and Bertha got some time to revel in the success of her duchess daughter’s increasingly happy marriage and her husband George’s (Morgan Spector) miraculous recovery from an assassination attempt at this glittering event. But reality came crashing down the next morning when George revealed the change of heart his near-death experience wrought. The Gilded Age heads into uncharted territory in Season 4 as this once inseparable power couple now faces divorce and the social ruin that could come with it, unless Bertha succeeds in further improving lives for divorced women in this era.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg of the drama from The Gilded Age Season 3 finale. As the wait for Season 4 begins, these are the burning questions on our minds. (And for a deeper dive into the finale with Coon, see here.)

The Gilded Age, All Episodes Available Now, HBO Max