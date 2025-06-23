Is ‘The Gilded Age’ Renewed for Season 4? Julian Fellowes Says They Don’t Have an Endgame Yet

The Gilded Age Season 3 has raked in its best reviews to date. The third season of the Julian Fellowes period drama debuted on Sunday, June 22, on HBO, and this season brings the highest stakes yet to the show known for having mercifully low stakes in a TV landscape full of darkness and dread. And the show has no plans of slowing down.

Carrie Coon and her costars are already advocating for more seasons, and Fellowes and collaborator Sonja Warfield shared their thoughts on the show’s long game with TV Insider ahead of The Gilded Age Season 3 premiere. This company seems ready to make as many seasons as HBO will let it, but they also craft each season to be satisfactory on their own so they’re prepared for any outcome.

So, will The Gilded Age Season 4 happen? Here’s what Fellowes, Warfield, and Coon have said about the show’s future.

Is The Gilded Age renewed for Season 4?

As of the time of publication, no. But with the rave reviews for Season 3, HBO may be less inclined to keep the show and fans waiting for renewal updates. The series was renewed for Season 2 after just three episodes had aired from Season 1 in early 2022, but the Season 3 renewal wasn’t announced until days after the Season 2 finale came out in December 2023.

Fellowes didn’t have a series ending in mind when he first created the story for The Gilded Age. He tells TV Insider that the job is to “reinvent” the show every season, but they did know how they wanted Season 3 to end when they started writing it.

“We knew where we wanted to go at the end of the season, and so then we reverse engineered it to build up to that,” Warfield tells TV Insider (Warfield is showrunner, writer, and executive producer alongside Fellowes).

“I don’t think we do have a final stopping place because we’re not told there’ll be a fourth series or a fifth or whatever,” says Fellowes in his joint interview with Warfield. “But each time you have to reinvent the show in order to give it a new dynamic to fit its new proportions. And I think that is part of our job. That’s part of what you do if you write a series for television. So in a sense, each [season] has to have a satisfactory conclusion given what’s taken place within the series, but an open end where we may be going to, and that is the sort of double discipline that we write to really.”

Coon tells TV Insider that the cast wants The Gilded Age Season 4. The topic came up when discussing the possibility of George (Morgan Spector) and Bertha Russell (Coon) facing divorce in the third season. The couple is loosely based on William and Alva Vanderbilt, whose 1895 divorce was a huge scandal (The Gilded Age Season 3 takes place in 1883). While Aurora Fane’s (Kelli O’Hara) looming divorce with husband Charles Fane (Ward Horton) introduced the subject in Sunday’s Season 3 premiere, it’s going to be a threat for more than one couple this season — one that Coon says would likely extend into a fourth season.

“Bertha is preemptively trying to make society comfortable for divorced women,” Coon tells us. “We know Bertha, we know that any effort she’s making is not entirely altruistic. There’s always something self-serving in that effort. And so perhaps if we were to get a Season 4, which we would love to have, we would explore that possibility.”

Coon adds that “the train hasn’t left the station” on George and Bertha’s marriage just yet. But their conflicting views about daughter Gladys’ (Taissa Farmiga) marriage and future are going to bring serious conflict into their own union. The war is coming home for Bertha in The Gilded Age Season 3. Splitting this fan-favorite power couple up would make for juicy drama for this season and potential future ones.

