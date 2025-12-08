Biggest Snubs & Surprises of Golden Globe Nominations: ‘The Gilded Age,’ ‘Alien: Earth’ & More

'Alien: Earth,' 'The Gilded Age,' 'Chad Powers,' and more snubs and surprises from the 2026 Golden Globe Nominations
Alien: Earth, The Gilded Age, Chad Powers

The Golden Globe Awards are quickly approaching as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) unveiled the 2026 nominations, and while some major TV favorites were included among the ranks, some performances and titles were notably absent.

While there were some exciting and expected inclusions for shows like SeveranceHacks, and Pluribus, there were also some major snubs when it came to Alien: EarthThe Gilded Age, and so many more popular titles.

Below, we’re rounding up some of the biggest surprises and snubs, both good and bad, surrounding the 2026 Golden Globe Award nominations. Scroll down for a closer look and let us know which shows you think should have been recognized more in the comments section below. Stay tuned for more on the ceremony as we approach the new year, and check out the full list of nominations here.

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, January 11, 2026, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+

Denée Benton as Peggy Scott, Jordan Donica as Dr. William Kirkland, and Phylicia Rashad as Mrs. Kirkland in 'The Gilded Age' Season 3 Episode 3, 'Love Is Never Easy'
Karolina Wojtasik / HBO

SNUB: The Gilded Age

Season 3 was its best season yet, and the HBO costume drama was nominated for the last two seasons, so this year’s shutout is a surprise snub. The Russell and Scott family storylines were particularly noteworthy. Gladys’ arranged marriage to an English duke made for high-stakes drama that kept viewers engaged online for weeks. And the colorism and women’s suffrage storylines depicted through the Kirkland and Scott family conflict were rare for this genre, and a well-written look at this era of American history. — Kelli Boyle

L-R Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan and Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan in MOBLAND, episode 10, season 1, Streaming on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+
Luke Varley / Paramount+

SURPRISE: Helen Mirren for MobLand

Helen Mirren absolutely crushed it as the vicious Harrigan family matriarch, Maeve, as she kept us guessing about just how ruthless she really could be all the way through. Considering all of the meme action that surrounded here sometimes-Caribbean-sounding Irish accent, though, this recognition is still a wee bit of a surprise. – Amanda Bell

Katherine LaNasa as Dana — 'The Pitt' Season 1 Episode 7
Warrick Page / HBO Max

SNUB: Katherine LaNasa for The Pitt

The good news is The Pitt got two nominations (Best Drama and Noah Wyle for Best Actor). The sad news is that Katherine LaNasa‘s performance was not. Just like charge nurse Dana holds the ED together, LaNasa is a vital part of the cast (and won the Emmy for the role), and her portrayal of everything that Dana does and is put through, including being punched by an impatient patient, deserves to be recognized. Meredith Jacobs

Jason Bateman as Vince, Jude Law as Jake — 'Black Rabbit'
Netflix

SURPRISE/SNUB: Black Rabbit

Black Rabbit does hinge on the performances of Jude Law and Jason Bateman, and both delivered in that regard — you needed to care about the brothers’ (estranged) relationship and them as individuals. Law turned in a fantastic performance, yes, one deserving of recognition, but Bateman was just as outstanding. It would have been nice to see both nominated. —Meredith Jacobs

Tom Pelphrey in 'Task'
HBO

SNUB: Tom Pelphrey for Task

Task was one of HBO‘s most-watched shows this fall, and despite a nomination for leading star Mark Ruffalo, a supporting nomination for standout performer Tom Pelphrey is shockingly missing from the Golden Globes list. Pelphrey’s performance as Robbie Predendergast pulled at our heartstrings, and his absence among the nominees makes us feel a similar heartbreak. Meaghan Darwish

Glen Powell and Perry Mattfeld for 'Chad Powers'
Hulu

SURPRISE: Glen Powell for Chad Powers

Chad Powers delivered some solid comedy, and that’s due in part to leading man Glen Powell, so it was a nice surprise to see him snag a nomination for his performance. The show, despite being a hit with fans, received mixed reviews from critics, making his inclusion here an unexpected delight that only makes us more excited for Season 2. MD

The cast of 'Adults'
Rafy / FX

SNUB: Adults

While we enjoy many of the comedies recognized in this year’s Golden Globe Awards nominations, we can’t help but feel a little mournful for newbie Adults, which delivered a dose of much-needed onscreen friendship this year and showcased a talented lineup of up-and-coming performers. It would have been nice to see a fresh title get some nomination love. Guess we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed for a breakthrough in Season 2. MD

Ethan Hawke and Peter Dinklage in 'The Lowdown'
Shane Brown / FX

SNUB: The Lowdown

Sterlin Harjo‘s latest TV series, The Lowdown, took viewers along for a zany journey to uncover the truth about a local conspiracy, with an investigation led by Ethan Hawke‘s Lee Raybon. The series showcases a solid ensemble of performers, including Keith David, Kyle MacLachlan, and Jeanne Tripplehorn, and it was disappointing to see that not a single performance, nor the show, was recognized among this year’s nominees. MD

Rhea Seehorn for 'Pluribus'
Apple TV

SURPRISE: Rhea Seehorn for Pluribus

While we’re not shocked that Rhea Seehorn would be nominated for leading actress in a drama series for Pluribus, it is slightly surprising to see her included, considering the HFPA snubbed her for all the years she starred on Better Call Saul and deserved recognition. Nevertheless, we’re thrilled to see Seehorn finally land her first nomination. MD

'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' stars Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy
Starz

SNUB: Outlander: Blood of My Blood

Outlander‘s prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, premiered with a splash earlier this year, and considering its roots overseas, we couldn’t help but hope to see the new show recognized among this year’s nominees. Sadly, this wasn’t the case, but we’re keeping hope alive as we look ahead to the show’s future at Starz. MD

Babou Ceesay in 'Alien: Earth'
Patrick Brown / FX

SNUB: Alien: Earth

Alien: Earth is, without a doubt, one of TV’s biggest premieres this year, and with stellar performances showcased in the sci-fi drama, we expected to see it included among this year’s Golden Globe Award nominees. Unfortunately, the series was entirely shut out of the nominations, which feels rather egregious to us. MD

Noah Schnapp in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Netflix

SNUB: Stranger Things Season 5

Stranger Things doesn’t typically rake in the awards, but that not a single actor was added to the supporting categories — the entire cast was submitted — seems like a misstep. Then again, only the first four episodes were submitted, per The Hollywood Reporter, and a standout performance hasn’t really emerged at this point in the season. At the very least, however, its fifth and final installment should’ve been considered for best drama, simply in recognition how much of an impact its made on TV and streaming as a whole in the past decade. Maybe once the next handful of episodes drop, the sci-fi series will get its due next year. — Morgan Pryor

Lili Reinhart and Cooper Raiff in 'Hal & Harper' Episode 8
Mubi

SNUB: Hal & Harper

Writer-director Cooper Raiff’s meditative Hal & Harper, which stars Raiff himself and Lili Reinhart as siblings grappling with childhood trauma, didn’t snag a single nom. Its knockout showings from the main duo in particular deserve recognition: Raiff and Reinhart play the child versions of themselves in flashbacks, and somehow, they manage to feel like their characters’ ages at that point in their lives. Reinhart’s performance, in the finale especially, as the jaded and grieving nine-year-old Harper lingers long after viewing. It’s unclear whether or not the show submitted for this year’s awards, considering that it aired from mid-October to late November. So, maybe (and hopefully) it’ll be a contender (for other awards) next year. — Morgan Pryor

ALL HER FAULT -- Episode 108 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Snook as Marissa Irvine, Dakota Fanning as Jenny Kaminski
Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

SURPRISE: All Her Fault

All Her Fault has picked up some momentum in recent weeks, earning it a nomination for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. While Sarah Snook’s performance was standout, it was a nice surprise to see the show get recognition as a whole, too. —Alyssa Norwin

LONG BRIGHT RIVER -- Wrong Devil, Wrong Deal Episode 107 -- Pictured: Amanda Seyfried as Mickey
David Holloway/PEACOCK

SURPRISE: Amanda Seyfried in Long Bright River

Amanda Seyfried gave a great performance as Mickey in the Peacock series Long Bright River, but the show mostly went under-the-radar and didn’t get much buzz after it was released in March 2025, which is why the actress’ nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television came as a welcome surprise. —Alyssa Norwin

