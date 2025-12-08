The Golden Globe Awards are quickly approaching as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) unveiled the 2026 nominations, and while some major TV favorites were included among the ranks, some performances and titles were notably absent.

While there were some exciting and expected inclusions for shows like Severance, Hacks, and Pluribus, there were also some major snubs when it came to Alien: Earth, The Gilded Age, and so many more popular titles.

Below, we’re rounding up some of the biggest surprises and snubs, both good and bad, surrounding the 2026 Golden Globe Award nominations. Scroll down for a closer look and let us know which shows you think should have been recognized more in the comments section below. Stay tuned for more on the ceremony as we approach the new year, and check out the full list of nominations here.