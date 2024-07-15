The Gilded Age Season 3 is officially in production!

The cast and crew returned to the set in early July, and by the looks of the cast’s social media posts from set, everyone’s thrilled to be back.

HBO revealed the Season 3 logline when announcing four new cast members — Phylicia Rashad, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Victoria Clark, and Jordan Donica — on June 17. The logline teases that the great houses of New York City must get their homes “in order” as everyone’s lives are turned “upside down” by the new-money takeover of the social elite.

“The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when huge fortunes were made and lost overnight,” it says. “With the old guard officially deposed, New York society finds itself turned upside down, and all must get their house in order. But even those at the helm of this new era may find that change comes at a cost.”

Leading the new guard is Mrs. Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon), who won the Season 2 opera war against Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy) when upstaging the Academy of Music’s opening night at the new Metropolitan Opera. Coon and Murphy will be back for more in Season 3, as will Morgan Spector (George Russell), Louisa Jacobson (Marian), Denée Benton (Peggy), Harry Richardson (Larry), Taissa Farmiga (Gladys), and more. One of the biggest points of intrigue of Season 3 will be how the Van Rhijn household shifts now that Ada (Cynthia Nixon) is the woman in charge. Agnes (Christine Baranski) won’t love this loss of control!

See the stars of The Gilded Age Season 3 behind the scenes of the new episodes, and stay tuned to TV Insider as we continue to report on the Julian Fellowes period drama’s updates.

The Gilded Age, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, HBO