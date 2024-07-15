‘The Gilded Age’ Season 3 Now Filming: See Stars Behind the Scenes (PHOTOS)

'The Gilded Age' Season 3 cast behind the scenes
The Gilded Age

The Gilded Age Season 3 is officially in production!

The cast and crew returned to the set in early July, and by the looks of the cast’s social media posts from set, everyone’s thrilled to be back.

HBO revealed the Season 3 logline when announcing four new cast membersPhylicia RashadBrian Stokes MitchellVictoria Clark, and Jordan Donica — on June 17. The logline teases that the great houses of New York City must get their homes “in order” as everyone’s lives are turned “upside down” by the new-money takeover of the social elite.

“The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when huge fortunes were made and lost overnight,” it says. “With the old guard officially deposed, New York society finds itself turned upside down, and all must get their house in order. But even those at the helm of this new era may find that change comes at a cost.”

Leading the new guard is Mrs. Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon), who won the Season 2 opera war against Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy) when upstaging the Academy of Music’s opening night at the new Metropolitan Opera. Coon and Murphy will be back for more in Season 3, as will Morgan Spector (George Russell), Louisa Jacobson (Marian), Denée Benton (Peggy), Harry Richardson (Larry), Taissa Farmiga (Gladys), and more. One of the biggest points of intrigue of Season 3 will be how the Van Rhijn household shifts now that Ada (Cynthia Nixon) is the woman in charge. Agnes (Christine Baranski) won’t love this loss of control!

See the stars of The Gilded Age Season 3 behind the scenes of the new episodes, and stay tuned to TV Insider as we continue to report on the Julian Fellowes period drama’s updates.

The Gilded Age, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, HBO

Louisa Jacobson behind the scenes of 'The Gilded Age' Season 3
Instagram

Jacobson gets her Marian wig in a reel posted on July 8. According to Jacobson, this was the first day back on set.

Christine Baranski and Louisa Jacobson behind the scenes of 'The Gilded Age' Season 3
Instagram

Jacobson and her “auntie” Baranski getting some skincare in the makeup trailer.

Cynthia Nixon behind the scenes of 'The Gilded Age' Season 3
Instagram

Nixon in her Ada wig, part of a reel that showed her as herself, as Ada, and as Miranda from And Just Like That Season 3, which is also currently in production in New York.

Denee Benton behind the scenes of 'The Gilded Age' Season 3
Instagram

Benton also posted a timelapse video of her getting into her Peggy wig on day one of filming. It also reveals one of the fabulous hats to come! See the reel here.

Denee Benton behind the scenes of 'The Gilded Age' Season 3
Instagram

The final product of Benton’s time in the makeup chair in the previous reel shows one of Peggy’s costumes for Season 3.

Harry Richardson behind the scenes of 'The Gilded Age' Season 3
Instagram

Richardson made a major transformation for Season 3! He grew his hair out long and kept his facial hair between seasons. The two Instagram stories above show him before and after getting his Larry look back.

Ben Ahlers and Harry Richardson behind the scenes of 'The Gilded Age' Season 3
Instagram

Richardson and Ben Ahlers (Jack, the clock engineer) dance on set in a video shared on costume designer Kasia Walicka-Malmone’s Instagram story. Richardson is brushing his teeth while they both dance in costume.

Kelli O'Hara behind the scenes of 'The Gilded Age' Season 3
Instagram

Kelli O’Hara (Aurora Fane) gets her first fitting of the season.

Co-star Murphy also commemorated her Season 3 fitting, but couldn’t post the photos because her costumes are still in progress. She posted a photo from her first fitting for Season 1 on Instagram on July 2.

Kelli O'Hara behind the scenes of 'The Gilded Age' Season 3
Instagram

Look, another hat! This shot from O’Hara in the hair and makeup trailer is captioned “looking Fane-tastic.”

Ashlie Atkinson behind the scenes of 'The Gilded Age' Season 3
Instagram

Ashlie Atkinson, who plays Mrs. Fish, posted a photo from her fitting in which she was scantily clad! She captioned the photo, “We’re back, babies.” We are so back.

