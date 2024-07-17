2024 Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List (Live Updates)
TV fans, it’s time to celebrate your favorite shows and performers once again. Just a few months after the 2023 Emmys aired in January, it’s now time for the Television Academy’s members to reveal their nominees for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, with Abbott Elementary‘s Sheryl Lee Ralph and Veep‘s Tony Hale revealing this year’s picks for top honors contention at the 2024 Emmys.
While some fan favorites are not eligible for this year’s nominations due to timing, a lot of broadcast, cable, and streaming favorites are in contention, so follow along as the nominations are announced live on July 17 at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Jump to: Comedy — Drama — Limited — Other
COMEDY
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- D’Pharoah Woon-a-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Lionel Boyce, The Bear
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
- Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
DRAMA
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Idris Elba, Hijack
- Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
- Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville, The Crown
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
LIMITED
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Television Movie
- Mr. Monk’s Last Case
- Quiz Lady
- Red, White & Royal Blue
- Scoop
- Unfrosted
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofia Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey, Jr., The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
OTHER
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program
- RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Daymon John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank
- Alan Cumming, The Traitors
- Kristen Kish, Top Chef
- Jeff Probst, Survivor