2024 Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List (Live Updates)

TV fans, it’s time to celebrate your favorite shows and performers once again. Just a few months after the 2023 Emmys aired in January, it’s now time for the Television Academy’s members to reveal their nominees for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, with Abbott Elementary‘s Sheryl Lee Ralph and Veep‘s Tony Hale revealing this year’s picks for top honors contention at the 2024 Emmys.

While some fan favorites are not eligible for this year’s nominations due to timing, a lot of broadcast, cable, and streaming favorites are in contention, so follow along as the nominations are announced live on July 17 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Jump to: Comedy — Drama — Limited — Other

COMEDY

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharoah Woon-a-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Jump to: Comedy — Drama — Limited — Other

DRAMA

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Jump to: Comedy — Drama — Limited — Other

LIMITED

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Television Movie

Mr. Monk’s Last Case

Quiz Lady

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey, Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Jump to: Comedy — Drama — Limited — Other

OTHER

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program