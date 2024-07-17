2024 Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List (Live Updates)

TV fans, it’s time to celebrate your favorite shows and performers once again. Just a few months after the 2023 Emmys aired in January, it’s now time for the Television Academy’s members to reveal their nominees for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, with Abbott Elementary‘s Sheryl Lee Ralph and Veep‘s Tony Hale revealing this year’s picks for top honors contention at the 2024 Emmys.

While some fan favorites are not eligible for this year’s nominations due to timing, a lot of broadcast, cable, and streaming favorites are in contention, so follow along as the nominations are announced live on July 17 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Liza Colón-Zayas

Chuck Hodes/FX

COMEDY

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary 
  • The Bear
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Palm Royale
  • Reservation Dogs
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
  • Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
  • D’Pharoah Woon-a-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Maya Rudolph, Loot
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Lionel Boyce, The Bear
  • Paul W. Downs, Hacks
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
  • Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell in 'The Gilded Age'

HBO

DRAMA

Outstanding Drama Series

  • The Crown
  • Fallout
  • The Gilded Age
  • The Morning Show
  • Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Shōgun
  • Slow Horses
  • 3 Body Problem

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Idris Elba, Hijack
  • Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Walton Goggins, Fallout
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
  • Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
  • Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Anna Sawai, Shōgun
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
  • Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
  • Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
  • Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
  • Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Greta Lee, The Morning Show
  • Lesley Manville, The Crown
  • Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
  • Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning in 'Baby Reindeer'

Netflix

LIMITED

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

  • Baby Reindeer
  • Fargo
  • Lessons in Chemistry
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Television Movie

  • Mr. Monk’s Last Case
  • Quiz Lady
  • Red, White & Royal Blue
  • Scoop
  • Unfrosted

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
  • Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
  • Jon Hamm, Fargo
  • Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
  • Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Juno Temple, Fargo
  • Sofia Vergara, Griselda
  • Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
  • Robert Downey, Jr., The Sympathizer
  • Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
  • John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
  • Lamorne Morris, Fargo
  • Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

  • Dakota Fanning, Ripley
  • Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
  • Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
  • Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
  • Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Host Ryan Gosling during the opening monologue in studio 8H on September 30, 2017

NBC

OTHER

Outstanding Talk Series

  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors
  • The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

  • RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Daymon John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank
  • Alan Cumming, The Traitors
  • Kristen Kish, Top Chef
  • Jeff Probst, Survivor

Emmys

