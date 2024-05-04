‘Gilded Age’ Star Carrie Coon Reveals Season 3 Update as She Shoots ‘White Lotus’

It’ll be a busy summer for Carrie Coon. The actor will film the third season of The Gilded Age in New York right after she finishes filming the third installment of The White Lotus in Thailand.

Coon gave an update on The Gilded Age’s next chapter in a new Vanity Fair profile after her interviewer asked how she’s shooting both TV shows.

“Fortunately, it actually lined up pretty perfectly,” she revealed. “I think we’re going to go into production on The Gilded Age in July. And although White Lotus will continue shooting in July, I will probably wrap out by June, just so they can get me back for Gilded Age.”

Coon added: “The fact that both shows are on HBO definitely worked in my favor, because everyone’s incentivized to make sure everything works out. I’m very grateful to the people. It’s always the boots on the ground. It’s always, like, the first [assistant directors] and everybody working together on the schedule.”

“Now ask me about my husband and my kids,” she said, referring to actor and playwright Tracy Letts and their two children. “That’s a whole other problem [laughs]. I’m going back to Thailand, and my husband is taking care of the children. It’s a very modern marriage over here.”

On The Gilded Age, Coon plays Bertha Russell, one half of a new-money couple shaking up New York society at the end of the 19th century. Her White Lotus role, meanwhile, is still under wraps as creator Mike White preps another season of his Emmy-winning anthology series.

“Of course, he’s satirizing rich white people, and he’s doing it very well,” Coon told Vanity Fair. “He’s really speaking to people who need to be spoken to in a really interesting way. He had a season about money; he had a season about sex. And this is his season about death. So here we are in this Buddhist country. It bumps up against some things in my own life right now that are really interesting to think about, and so I’m feeling incredibly gratified.”

With a laugh, Coon added, “And my family is incredibly stressed.”

The Gilded Age, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, HBO

The White Lotus, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, HBO