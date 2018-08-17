Behind the Scenes With ‘The Flash’ Cast & Crew (PHOTOS)

Damian Holbrook
The Flash
Warner Bros Entertainment

“Here we have the legend himself, Cody Laudan, as The Flash, battling a caveman come to life,” says Grant Gustin, who has nothing but high praise for his stunt double, whom he’s been working with since the show’s pilot. “I hope this [picture] was selected without realizing this was Cody — he really does make the perfect double.” True story: We did initially think it was Gustin!

After calling the “Run, Iris, Run” episode “the highlight of Season 4 for me,” Candice Patton admits that Iris’s masked super hero had some pretty DIY off-camera assistance. “Movie magic is sometimes not very magical at all,” she jokes. “All we needed for this shot was a slab of wood and some rope to give the effect of me being pushed back by fire.”

You have the right to remain super! Jesse L. Martin’s TV past was on display as his Central City Det. Joe West busted a metahuman. “He was reading the Miranda rights and I was like, ‘Wow, this just turned into an episode of Law & Order for a minute!’” jokes showrunner Todd Helbing (who took over as sole showrunner in Season 4 and will continue in the post for Season 5).

“Look ma, no hands! Thinking is not for everyone, you overpopulated bipedal humanoids,” kids Neil Sandilands, in character as this season’s metahuman (and mega-evil) The Thinker. Here, Sandilands gets a costume adjustment, “in his natural habitat — greater urban Burnaby, British Columbia,” the actor jokes about the off-site locale near the show’s Vancouver set.

The cast (and Barry’s suit!) gathers around director Kevin Smith (showing off his Flash jersey), who helmed Episode 17, “Null and Annoyed.” “We are so lucky to have Kevin Smith as a director,” raves Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin/Killer Frost). “This was his third time and we always enjoy working with him,” she notes. “He guides [everything] with such enthusiasm and passion.”

The Speed Force is strong in this one!

Here’s how special effects, stunts, and a superfan director keep Team Flash running like clockwork.

For more exclusive content from your favorite shows like Arrow, Supergirl, and more, pick up TV Guide Magazine’s Special Comic-Con Issue, on sale now. It’s an all-access SUPERFAN guide with 88 pages of behind-the scenes photos, scoops, and interviews.

The Flash, Season 5 Premiere, October 9, The CW

 

The Flash (2014)

