Behind the Scenes With ‘The Flash’ Cast & Crew (PHOTOS)

Warner Bros Entertainment

“Here we have the legend himself, Cody Laudan, as The Flash, battling a caveman come to life,” says Grant Gustin, who has nothing but high praise for his stunt double, whom he’s been working with since the show’s pilot. “I hope this [picture] was selected without realizing this was Cody — he really does make the perfect double.” True story: We did initially think it was Gustin!