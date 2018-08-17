Behind the Scenes With ‘The Flash’ Cast & Crew (PHOTOS)
1 of
The Speed Force is strong in this one!
Here’s how special effects, stunts, and a superfan director keep Team Flash running like clockwork.
For more exclusive content from your favorite shows like Arrow, Supergirl, and more, pick up TV Guide Magazine’s Special Comic-Con Issue, on sale now. It’s an all-access SUPERFAN guide with 88 pages of behind-the scenes photos, scoops, and interviews.
The Flash, Season 5 Premiere, October 9, The CW
1
Sneak Peek at John Aniston’s Final Episode of ‘Days of Our Lives’
2
‘Call Me Kat’: See Vicki Lawrence as Phil’s Mom in Winter Premiere
3
21 Shows We Lost in 2022
4
Watch Iowa Sports Reporter Get Snarky About Being Forced to Cover a Blizzard
5
See Why Alex Trebek’s Second Ever ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Is Going Viral on TikTok