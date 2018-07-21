'The Flash' Cast on Time Travel, Parenting & Ralph's Role in Season 5 (VIDEO)

Team Flash and co. are very excited about their upcoming season, and it's not just because a new DC super-villain is arriving to Central City.

Executive producer Todd Helbing teased how "we're gonna deal a little bit with the consequences of time travel," while Grant Gustin aka Barry Allen and new TV wife Candice Patton aka Iris teased how they're going to fare as parents to grown daughter from the future Nora (new series regular Jessica Parker Kennedy).

"[Iris] is just really excited to have her daughter and see her as a grown woman and to share that experience with her," explained Patton.

Plus, Hartley Sawyer chimed in about how he's excited to return (from the dead!) as Ralph on next season. "We're going to start exploring a little bit of the detective-ness of Ralph," he teased.

Watch the entire interview below:

The Flash, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, October 9, 8/7c, The CW