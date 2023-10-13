‘The Fall of the House of Usher’: How Do All the Characters Die?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Fall of the House of Usher, Season 1, Episodes 1-8.]

The Fall of the House of Usher is Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy‘s last hurrah at Netflix, and also the last hurrah for the Ushers as the family perishes before viewers’ eyes in the horror series.

As teased in the title and at the very beginning of the series, all of the Ushers will fall, but the mystery behind their deaths is what’s most intriguing. The Ushers are a family whose wealth is built on running a pharmaceutical company currently under investigation for failing to properly warn patients about the addictive effects of one of its drugs.

Amid the legal battle, Roderick Usher’s (Bruce Greenwood) children begin dropping like flies. But is it a conspiracy to shut down a potential rat within the ranks? All is not how it appears as something more powerful and supernatural is at work. As the series unfolds, the ever-lasting presence of a woman named Verna (Carla Gugino) suggests there’s foul play, but through a series of flashbacks, an old pact is revealed.

Promising Roderick and his twin sister Madeline (Mary McDonnell) a future of wealth and success, Verna tells them in a flashback that they must trade in the lives of any future heirs in exchange for the reward she offers. They willingly do so, and it turns out that the untimely demises of Roderick’s children are forced by his declining health slowly inching him toward death.

So, how do all of the Ushers die in The Fall of the House of Usher? We’re breaking down the disturbing deaths, below.

