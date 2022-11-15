The Crown continues to shine a light on the next generation of royals in Season 5, with a special focus on Prince Charles (Dominic West) and, of course, Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). Translation: Viewers now have two seasons to feast on lots of drop-dead gorgeous clothes thanks to the princess’ well-documented sense of fashion.

Known throughout the ’80s and ’90s as a fashion icon, the People’s Princess was photographed in various ensembles, many of which were beautifully recreated for Netflix’s stunning drama. Whether she’s wearing sophisticated gowns or casual cardigans, The Crown perfectly captures Diana’s look throughout Seasons 4 and 5.

Below, we round up some of Diana’s best Crown looks so far seen on Debicki and her predecessor Emma Corrin. Scroll down to see the careful attention to detail taken by the show’s costume designers, a feat for which we’ll gladly tip our fascinators.

The Crown, Seasons 1-5, Streaming Now, Netflix