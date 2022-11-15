‘The Crown’: Princess Diana’s Best Recreated Looks So Far (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Princess Diana Fashion on 'The Crown' with Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki
Netflix; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images; Netflix; Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The Crown continues to shine a light on the next generation of royals in Season 5, with a special focus on Prince Charles (Dominic West) and, of course, Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). Translation: Viewers now have two seasons to feast on lots of drop-dead gorgeous clothes thanks to the princess’ well-documented sense of fashion.

Known throughout the ’80s and ’90s as a fashion icon, the People’s Princess was photographed in various ensembles, many of which were beautifully recreated for Netflix’s stunning drama. Whether she’s wearing sophisticated gowns or casual cardigans, The Crown perfectly captures Diana’s look throughout Seasons 4 and 5.

Below, we round up some of Diana’s best Crown looks so far seen on Debicki and her predecessor Emma Corrin. Scroll down to see the careful attention to detail taken by the show’s costume designers, a feat for which we’ll gladly tip our fascinators.

The Crown, Seasons 1-5, Streaming Now, Netflix

the crown season 4 princess diana
Netflix; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Yellow Overalls

Season 4, Episode 1, “Gold Stick”

The Look: Yellow overalls. In real life, Diana’s yellow overalls made an appearance at a 1981 polo match. In The Crown‘s Diana wears them when she meets Charles for the second time, when she wears a cardigan resembling the colorful pattern seen in Di’s original blouse.

Princess Diana The Crown Pink Alpaca Sweater
Anwar Hussein/WireImage

The Pink Alpaca Jumper

Season 4, Episode 2, “The Balmoral Test”

The Look: A pink sweater. When Diana first meets Charles’ family in the show, she goes through a series of unofficial tests at their Scotland-based castle, where she’s seen in the sweater as she bids her prince farewell. Diana famously wore the garment in 1981 during a visit to Craigowen Lodge in Balmoral. At the time, she and Prince Charles were engaged.

the crown season 4 diana emma corrin
Netflix; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Pink Plaid

Season 4, Episode 3, “Fairytale”

The Look: Casual pink pants and sweater. On The Crown, Diana wears this outfit as she skates the halls of Buckingham. In reality, the princess was photographed wearing the outfit at Highgrove House in 1986. Rather than donning a pullover like Emma Corrin does in The Crown, Diana’s pink sweater was a cardigan.

The Crown Season 4 Diana Black Sheep
Netflix; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The Black Sheep Sweater

Season 4, Episode 3, “Fairytale”

The Look: Black Sheep jumper from Muir & Osborne. In real life, this sweater was worn during a polo match in 1981 before her wedding to Charles. In the show, fans see Diana in the cozy sweater while lounging in her Buckingham Palace quarters before her wedding.

the crown season 4 princess diana prince charles
Netflix; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Blue Engagement Look

Season 4, Episode 3, “Fairytale”

The Look: Blue suit. One of the show’s most perfect recreations has to be Diana’s engagement outfit, which she wore when it was announced that she and Prince Charles would be married. From the white blouse to the blue coat, the show’s recreation of this major royal moment is nearly identical.

the crown season 4 princess diana
Netflix; Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

The Wedding Dress

Season 4, Episode 3, “Fairytale”

The Look: The wedding dress! The Crown did not mess with one of the most iconic wedding gowns in pop culture. Originally designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel justice, the show stays true to its puffy sleeves frilly collar, and bows. The show even used lace from the original supplier that made Princess Diana’s dress.

the crown season 4 princess diana
Netflix; Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

The Blue and Silver Ballgown

Season 4, Episode 6, “Terra Nullius”

The Look: Sky-blue gown. During Diana and Charles’ actual Australian tour, the couple were invited to a gala dinner at the Wentworth Hotel in Sydney. The show captures this event and their joyous dance as the princess, in real life, glowed in a Bruce Oldfield gown, which is perfectly done by The Crown‘s costume designers.

the crown season 4 princess diana
Netflix; Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Pretty in Pink

Season 4, Episode 6, “Terra Nullius”

The Look: One of Diana’s other Australian tour looks included this pink hat and dress combo. Although the show’s version has some subtle differences, e.g., it leaves the white polka dots by the wayside, it still captures the structure of Di’s hat.

the crown season 4 diana
Netflix; John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images

Prim and Proper Teal

Season 4, Episode 6, “Terra Nullius”

The Look: Teal-colored dress and hat. Mirroring reality, The Crown copies the dress and hat combo Diana wore to meet the Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke.

The Crown Season 4 Princess Diana
Netflix; Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

New York City Style

Season 4, Episode 10, “War”

The Look: Gown and cropped jacket. On her first solo New York City tour (in 1989), Diana donned this regal evening dress. Corrin’s Diana wears a near-perfect recreation of the princess’ look.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in 'The Crown'
Netflix; Clive Mason/ALLSPORT

Sporty Outing Outfit

Season 5, Episode 3, “Mou Mou”

The Look: While Diana donned this purple power suit with pearls and her signature blonde do during her first meeting with Mohamed Al Fayed (Salim Daw) in the show, it resembles other ensembles like the one, above, of the princess attending a sporting event at Wimbledon. In 1997, Lady Di wore the exact purple suit during a trip to the Red Cross headquarters in Washington.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in 'The Crown'
Netflix; Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Sea Foam Green Halter Dress

Season 5, Episode 5, “The Way Ahead”

The Look: While the texture may be a little different between the original gown and its onscreen inspiration, Diana wore this sea foam green halter dress to a Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery in Hyde Park. It made a brief appearance as Debicki embodied the princess.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in 'The Crown'
Netflix; Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Electric Blue Eton Ensemble

Season 5, Episode 7, “No Woman’s Land”

The Look: Electric blue blazer. Diana chose to wear a bold color for Prince William’s first day of school at Eton, which was depicted in the series. Elizabeth Debicki channeled the princess’s motherly pride while donning a lookalike recreation.

