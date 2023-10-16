‘The Crown’ Final Season First-Look Photos Reveal William & Harry, Diana & Dodi

The Crown has unveiled the first photos of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Rufus Kampa as Prince William and Fflyn Edwards as Prince Harry. Kampa and Edwards will play the young princes in The Crown Season 6 Part 1, which consists of four episodes debuting on Netflix on November 16. Part 2, the final six episodes, comes out on December 14.

Part 1 will seemingly cover the car crash that killed Diana and Dodi in August 1997. As the Season 6 logline says: “A relationship blossoms between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences.” The episodes following will show the years after the tragic accident, all the way up to Charles and Camilla’s wedding and “a new royal fairy tale” with William and Kate Middleton, played by Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy in later episodes (see the first-look photos of them as the future Duke and Duchess of Cambridge here).

“Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion,” the synopsis continues. “As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairy tale in William and Kate.”

The Crown Season 6 stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, West as Prince Charles, Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, and Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.

On playing Diana this season, Debicki said in statement that “I think it’s a really unique challenge as an actor, to portray those days. I really just trusted in [series creator Peter Morgan‘s] emotional blueprint that he created for us to follow. It’s his interpretation and I think it made emotional sense to me, so I clung to that. Because, obviously, it’s devastating and it’s fraught and we can never know.”

West and Staunton said there is an ease and an understanding to taking on these characters for a second season.

“I’ve been living with her for a long time so, if anything, I felt more comfortable this time,” said Staunton. “I love her stillness and her ability to not be thrown by everything that must have constantly — throughout her whole life — gone on around her.”

As West said of the now-King Charles: “I think he’s got real sadness to him and real compassion and what’s great about The Crown is that you see these public figures in private. I suspect in private he’s quite emotional, well that’s the way I played him anyway… I think, hopefully, what comes out is compassionate but relatively well balanced. I talked to a lot of people who have met him because he’s met a lot of people, he’s met probably more than anyone except the Queen and Prince Philip. Almost everyone has extremely warm, kind things to say about him.”

Daw said he has a lot of love for Mohamed Al Fayed: “I adore this character. I love him so much and I enjoy portraying him because I love him. In this huge series, he is so human and he’s so colourful. He’s hard sometimes, very hard, funny, like a child — with his son he’s sometimes very, very hard but he has plenty of love for his son and the audience will see that and will feel exactly what I’m talking about.”

As Abdalla said of playing Dodi: “It’s been the honour of my life to be part of this project, to be part of The Crown, and to play Dodi.”

See the stars of The Crown Season 6 in the photos below.

The Crown, Season 6 Part 1, Premieres Thursday, November 16, Netflix

The Crown, Season 6 Part 2, Premieres Thursday, December 14, Netflix