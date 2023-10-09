‘The Crown’ Sets Two-Part Final Season Premiere as Netflix Teases Princess Diana’s Death (VIDEO)

Netflix is setting the royal stage for its final season of The Crown as the streamer announces premiere dates for Part 1 and Part 2 of the drama from creator Peter Morgan.

Season 6 serves as the last chapter in the royal saga following the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Part 1 will kick off on Thursday, November 16 with Part 2 following a month later on Thursday, December 14. Overall, the season will include 10 episodes, with four dropping in the first half and six in the second.

Along with unveiling the premiere dates, Netflix has also released a teaser hinting at the return of past Queen Elizabeth II portrayers Claire Foy and Olivia Colman alongside current star Imelda Staunton. Additionally, new teaser posters hint at the storylines of Parts 1 and 2 as Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) takes a central role in the first poster, while the Queen is the focus of the second.

According to Netflix, Season 6 of the series chronicles the Queen’s life from 1997 to 2005 with Part 1 depicting the blossoming relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) before a fateful car ride has fatal consequences. Meanwhile, Part 2 picks up with Prince William (Ed McVey) trying to integrate back into life at Eton following his mother’s death just as the monarchy has to ride the public wave of opinion.

As the Queen reaches her Golden Jubilee, she reflects on the future of the institution with the marriage of Charles (Dominic West) and Camilla (Olivia Willams) and the beginnings of a new royal fairytale between William and Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy).

Along with Debicki, West, Staunton, and Abdalla, Part 1 of the show will see the return of Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed. Meanwhile, Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards join the fray as Prince William and Prince Harry. Similarly, newcomers McVey and Bellamy feature alongside Part 2’s Prince Harry, Luther Ford. Other Season 6 stars include Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne and Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair.

Created and written by Peter Morgan, he executive produces the series alongside Suzanne Mackie, Andy Harries, Stephen Daldry, Matthew Byam Shaw, and Robert Fox.

Don’t miss it, stay tuned for the two-part conclusion to The Crown this fall and winter on Netflix, and in the meantime, check out the teases, above.

The Crown, Season 6 Part 1, Premieres Thursday, November 16, Netflix

The Crown, Season 6 Part 2, Premieres Thursday, December 14, Netflix