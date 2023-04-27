As The Crown prepares for its sixth and final season, Netflix has teased fans with a selection of first-look images of Prince William and Kate Middleton, played by Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, respectively.

There are four photos featuring the royal couple, three taken from the upcoming season and a behind-the-scenes shot of McVey and Bellamy taking a selfie outside the North Point Cafe in St. Andrews, Scotland, where the real-life William and Kate first met (for coffee).

Season 6 will see the hit period drama enter a new decade, with Prince William starting at University in St. Andrews, determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can. Meanwhile, also beginning life as a University student is Kate Middleton from Berkshire. As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for The Crown begins.

McVey, who is making his professional on-screen debut, will take on the role of the Prince in the later episodes of the sixth season. He graduated from the Drama Centre London in 2021 and previously appeared in stage productions at The Old Vic and at Hammersmith Riverside Studios.

Bellamy is also making her professional debut in the series, having submitted an audition tape following a casting call on social media. Like the real-life Kate, Bellamy was born in Berkshire; she attended St Crispin’s School in Wokingham, where she was head girl.

In addition to McVey and Bellamy, The Crown Season 6 stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Luther Ford is Prince Harry, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

Elsewhere, Bertie Carvel will portray Prime Minister Tony Blair, while Salim Daw plays Mohamed Al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla stars as Dodi Fayed. Younger versions of Prince William and Prince Harry will be played in earlier episodes by Rufus Kampa and Flynn Edwards, respectively.

Check out the first-look images below, including one of McVey and Bellamy outside the cafe where Kate & William hung out in real life.

