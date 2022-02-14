‘The Courtship’: Meet the Leading Lady & Her Suitors (PHOTOS)

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than with a look at TV’s next dating competition?

NBC has announced the leading lady, her court, and her suitors for its upcoming new series, The Courtship (premiering March 6). Nicole Remy, the heroine, is a modern girl tired of modern dating, and so she’s transported back to Regency-era England to find love. A group of 16 eligible suitors must battle to win her heart in a grand 19th century castle set among the rolling hills of the English countryside. Writer and broadcaster Rick Edwards hosts and guides them on their journey.

Expect carriage rides, masquerade balls, archery, fencing, and handwritten letters as Nicole and her suitors turn to grand courting gestures of the past. Her suitors must also get the seal of approval from her Court (her parents, sister, and best friend). They’re the ones to choose dates for her and help uncover who deserves to win her heart.

Executive producers include Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Anthony Dominici, Shyam Balsé, Susy Price, and Andy Cadman.

The Courtship, Series Premiere, Sunday, March 6, 8/7c, NBC