‘The Courtship’: Meet the Leading Lady & Her Suitors (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
in The Courtship
Sean Gleason/NBC

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than with a look at TV’s next dating competition?

NBC has announced the leading lady, her court, and her suitors for its upcoming new series, The Courtship (premiering March 6). Nicole Remy, the heroine, is a modern girl tired of modern dating, and so she’s transported back to Regency-era England to find love. A group of 16 eligible suitors must battle to win her heart in a grand 19th century castle set among the rolling hills of the English countryside. Writer and broadcaster Rick Edwards hosts and guides them on their journey.

'The Courtship': The 'Pride & Prejudice' Dating Show Moves to NBC With New NameSee Also

'The Courtship': The 'Pride & Prejudice' Dating Show Moves to NBC With New Name

Originally titled 'Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance,' it was set for Peacock.

Expect carriage rides, masquerade balls, archery, fencing, and handwritten letters as Nicole and her suitors turn to grand courting gestures of the past. Her suitors must also get the seal of approval from her Court (her parents, sister, and best friend). They’re the ones to choose dates for her and help uncover who deserves to win her heart.

Executive producers include Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Anthony Dominici, Shyam Balsé, Susy Price, and Andy Cadman.

Scroll down to meet everyone.

The Courtship, Series Premiere, Sunday, March 6, 8/7c, NBC

Nicole Remy in The Courtship
Sean Gleason/NBC

Heroine

Nicole Remy

Alex
Sean Gleason/NBC

Suitor

Alex “Achilles” King

Caleb Ward in The Courtship
Sean Gleason/NBC

Suitor

Caleb Ward

Chandler “Chan” Luxe in The Courtship
Sean Gleason/NBC

Suitor

Chandler “Chan” Luxe

Charlie Mumbray in The Courtship
Sean Gleason/NBC

Suitor

Charlie Mumbray

Christian Lee Cones in The Courtship
Sean Gleason/NBC

Suitor

Christian Lee Cones

Daniel Bochicchio in The Courtship
Sean Gleason/NBC

Suitor

Daniel Bochicchio

Daniel “Dan” Hunter in The Courtship
Sean Gleason/NBC

Suitor

Daniel “Dan” Hunter

Derek Kesseler in The Courtship
Sean Gleason/NBC

Suitor

Derek Kesseler

Giuseppe Castronovo in The Courtship
Sean Gleason/NBC

Suitor

Giuseppe Castronovo

Jaquan Holland in The Courtship
Sean Gleason/NBC

Suitor

Jaquan Holland

Dr Jarrett Schanzer in The Courtship
Sean Gleason/NBC

Suitor

Dr. Jarrett Schanzer

Lewis Echavarria in The Courtship
Sean Gleason/NBC

Suitor

Lewis Echavarria

Lincoln Chapman in The Courtship
Sean Gleason/NBC

Suitor

Lincoln Chapman

Nate Shanklin in The Courtship
Sean Gleason/NBC

Suitor

Nate Shanklin

Peter Saffa in The Courtship
Sean Gleason/NBC

Suitor

Peter Saffa

Rick Edwards in The Courtship
Sean Gleason/NBC

Host

Rick Edwards

Claude Remy in The Courtship
Sean Gleason/NBC

Father

Claude Remy

Dr. Claire Spain-Remy in The Courtship
Sean Gleason/NBC

Mother

Dr. Claire Spain-Remy

Danielle “Danie” Baker in The Courtship
Sean Gleason/NBC

Sister

Danielle “Danie” Baker

Tessa Cleary in The Courtship
Sean Gleason/NBC

Best Friend

Tessa Cleary

Nicole Remy in The Courtship
Sean Gleason/NBC

Heroine

Nicole Remy

The Courtship