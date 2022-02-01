‘The Courtship’: The ‘Pride & Prejudice’ Dating Show Moves to NBC With New Name

If you love regency-style shows — and especially romances — you’re going to love the month of March.

Not only is Bridgerton Season 2 dropping on Netflix on Friday, March 25, but a new dating series is also coming to NBC. The Courtship (formerly known as Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance and set to stream on Peacock) will premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8/7c. It will be available the next day on NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

In The Courtship, “a heroine looking for her duke will sign up for the ultimate social experiment in romance,” according to NBC. “Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court. Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made. From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, our heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love.”

This new dating show is an original format developed and produced by Endemol Shine North America. Executive producers include Anthony Dominici, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Susy Price, and Andy Cadman.

The Courtship is joining shows like Law & Order (returning with its 21st season), The Endgame, and The Thing About Pam in debuting on NBC after the Winter Olympics.

The Courtship, Series Premiere, Sunday, March 6, 8/7c, NBC