Best Lines of the Week (April 15-21): ‘Real Brides Arrive Late’

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Netflix

This week our TV screens have taught us one thing: We can never get enough of the drama that our favorite shows are swarming in.

NBC‘s This Is Us has us hooked on the mystery of who Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) endgame will be — and in-show, a couple of guests at Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) wedding were keeping a close eye on him. Meanwhile, The Kardashians are offering us some of that good reality drama we didn’t know we needed, and Fear The Walking Dead continues to have us rooting for our heroine, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey). Plus, there was even more reality drama to love with shows like The Courtship and Below Deck Down Under on air. We couldn’t turn away from our screens this week!

What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in May 2022See Also

What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in May 2022

'Stranger Things,' 'The Lincoln Lawyer,' 'Bling Empire,' and more titles arrive on the streamer this month.

Keep reading for our favorite lines this week.

NBC

This Is Us (NBC)

Madison: “Did you see that look Sophie just gave him?”

Beth: “Did I see it? I felt it.”

— Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) try to uncover who Kevin (Justin Hartley) slept with the night before the wedding.

 

Hulu

The Kardashians (Hulu)

“I have all the money, all the time, and all the resources to burn them all to the f**king ground.”

Kim Kardashian about the sex tape that is still haunting her after 19 years

ABC

The Good Doctor (ABC)

Lim: “Why don’t you try ear plugs?”

Shaun: “No, Dr. Lim. I do not like objects in my ears.”

— As Shaun (Freddie Highmore) seeks advice on how to handle Lea’s (Paige Spara) morning routine, which consists of too many alarms

 

Hulu

The Girl From Plainville (Hulu)

“I know my son and he didn’t want to die. Not that day.”

— Lynn (Chloë Sevigny) on the stand as she talks about her son’s death

USA Network

The Courtship (USA Network)

“Love is a gamble.”

— Christian Lee Cones while the boys play poker

Netflix

The Marked Heart (Netflix)

“Real brides arrive late.”

— Camila (Ana Lucía Domínguez) about her wedding day

Freeform

Good Trouble (Freeform)

“We are all super-talented, competent women. We deserve to be our own bosses.”

—Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) to Liza (Nicole Maines) after revealing she quit Revitalized Beauty to go back to Bulk Beauty

AMC

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

“That’s quite a statement.”

—Paul (Warren “Wawa” Snipe) says what we’re all thinking to Alicia (Debnam-Carey) about her reconstructed arm.

Peacock

Below Deck Down Under (Peacock)

“F**k these carbs. Grab a protein bar for now.”

—Ryan, the chef on deck, after serving the guests a pasta buffet

Netflix

Anatomy of a Scandal (Netflix)

“When the apocalypse comes, I hope I am with you.”

— Kate (Michelle Dockery) to Brian (Richard McGabe) after he gives her a towel from a closet that he stock with everything

Anatomy of a Scandal

Below Deck Down Under

Fear the Walking Dead

Good Trouble

The Courtship

The Girl From Plainville

The Good Doctor

The Kardashians

This Is Us

Alycia Debnam-Carey

Caitlin Thompson

Chloë Sevigny

Chrissy Metz

Cierra Ramirez

Freddie Highmore

Justin Hartley

Kim Kardashian

Mandy Moore

Michelle Dockery

Nicole Maines

Susan Kelechi Watson