[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Buccaneers Season 1, Episode 8, “Wedding of the Season.”]

The Buccaneers will officially be back for Season 2 after a newly announced renewal, which means the various questions raised in Season 1’s finale will likely be answered upon the show’s return.

From that twist which saw Nan (Kristine Froseth) marry the Duke of Tintagel, Theo (Guy Remmers), instead of running away with Guy (Matthew Broome) so she can save her sister Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) from her abusive husband James (Barney Fishwick). Plus, could the mystery surrounding Nan’s birth mother be solved as Colonel St. George (Adam James) informed Mrs. St. George (Christina Hendricks) that the young woman’s real mom was on the castle grounds belonging to the Duke? Only time will tell for certain.

Below, we’re breaking down all of the burning questions we’d like to see answered when the show does return, and sound off in the comments section regarding questions you’d like to see addressed in Season 2.

The Buccaneers, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+