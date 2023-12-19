‘The Buccaneers’: 8 Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 2

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Buccaneers Season 1, Episode 8, “Wedding of the Season.”]

The Buccaneers will officially be back for Season 2 after a newly announced renewal, which means the various questions raised in Season 1’s finale will likely be answered upon the show’s return.

From that twist which saw Nan (Kristine Froseth) marry the Duke of Tintagel, Theo (Guy Remmers), instead of running away with Guy (Matthew Broome) so she can save her sister Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) from her abusive husband James (Barney Fishwick). Plus, could the mystery surrounding Nan’s birth mother be solved as Colonel St. George (Adam James) informed Mrs. St. George (Christina Hendricks) that the young woman’s real mom was on the castle grounds belonging to the Duke? Only time will tell for certain.

Below, we’re breaking down all of the burning questions we’d like to see answered when the show does return, and sound off in the comments section regarding questions you’d like to see addressed in Season 2.

Adam James and Christina Hendricks in 'The Buccaneers'
Who Is Nan's Mom?

Much of Season 1 revolved around the revelation that Nan’s mother was not Mrs. St. George, but instead a woman with whom her father, Colonel St. George, had a brief affair. Giving Nan up, the mystery woman’s identity was never revealed, but Season 2 is likely to solve this as she’s reportedly on the grounds of Theo’s estate for the wedding. And an even bigger question might be, was she always there or did the Duke invite her? There are so many layers we hope Season 2 will unravel around this.

Kristine Froseth and Matthew Broome in 'The Buccaneers' Season 1
Will Nan & Guy's Night Together Have Consequences? 

On the eve of Nan’s wedding, she and Guy give in to their feelings, spending the evening together and crossing a line that can not be uncrossed. Despite their genuine love for one another, and their initial plans to run away the next day, we can’t help but wonder, will their tryst have long-lasting consequences? It would be pretty ironic if a woman who faced he hardships of illegitimacy were to be pregnant with another man’s child following her marriage to Theo.

Guy Remmers and Kristine Froseth in 'The Buccaneers'
Does Theo Know the Truth About Guy & Nan?

It’s more likely than not that Theo knows the truth as his mother caught Nan and Guy walking back to her room after helping Jinny the night before the wedding. The morning of the big event, Nan goes to see Theo at his art studio and although we never see what conversation unfolds, it’s possible that they could have discussed the situation. Still, it would be nice to have some confirmation.

Alisha Boe and Josh Dylan in 'The Buccaneers' Season 1
What Will Conchita & Richard's Life Look Like?

The pair realized they’d likely be living off of their own funding without his parents’ support and her family’s current financial struggles. Can Richard (Josh Dylan) and Conchita (Alisha Boe) maintain the lifestyle they’ve become accustomed to with that lack of support? Only time will tell, but we’re hoping they’ll be happier as a united front instead of the turmoil they’ve faced in Season 1.

Imogen Waterhouse and Barney Fishwick in 'The Buccaneers' Season 1
Is James Going to Chase After Jinny?

Will James chase after his pregnant bride? We can imagine so, but he also seems to take pride in his family’s status, meaning he’s also likely to try and keep up appearances. Could his need to maintain that image motivate him further, or delay his efforts in finding Jinny? We hope the latter.

Matthew Broome and Imogen Waterhouse in 'The Buccaneers' Season 1
What Will Jinny & Guy Do?

The pair were seen riding off together in a carriage heading for a boat to take them away, as he promised Nan to care for her sister. Will she become his responsibility or is Jinny going to return to the U.S. to live under her parents’ care? We’re eager to find out.

Mia Threapleton and Josie Totah in 'The Buccaneers'
Will Mabel & Honoria Be Happy?

While these women may be living in a patriarchal society that hopes to see them matched and married to eligible men, Mabel (Josie Totah) and Honoria (Mia Threapleton) declare their love for one another, hinting that they’re not going to conform to the expectations set out for them. Would that be accepted in this 1870s world? It would be interesting to find out, especially since Mabel’s sister Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag) was so accepting. Perhaps there’s hope their bubble in this world may be as well?

Aubri Ibrag in 'The Buccaneers' Season 1
Is Lizzy Going to Find Happiness?

After spending most of Season 1 paralyzed with fear around her victimizer James, Lizzy deserves some carefree happiness. Will she get it? We’re certainly hoping so. Whether it’s the chance to travel, or finding someone who treats her right, the sky should be the limit when it comes to her future.

