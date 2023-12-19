‘The Buccaneers’ Scores Season 2 Renewal at Apple TV+

Long live… The Buccaneers. Apple TV+‘s acclaimed drama is getting a second season as the streamer announced its renewal one week after Season 1’s finale.

Inspired by Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name, The Buccaneers follows the story of girls with money and men with power as a group of American women find themselves in London’s tightly corseted 1870s society. Along with chronicling a culture clash between Anglo-American ideals, the show explores various relationships the “buccaneers” experience on their road to securing matches.

The show stars Kristine Frøseth as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elsmworth, and Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George. Meanwhile, Emmy-winner Christina Hendricks plays Mrs. St. George, and Mia Threapleton features as Honoria Marable. Rounding out the ensemble are Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable, Guy Remmers as Theo the Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte, and Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown.

Since its debut on November 8, The Buccaneers has continued to build viewer interest as episodes dropped week-to-week on Apple TV+ . “It’s been a complete thrill to watch people all over the world fall in love with these characters, who’ve been brought to such vibrant life by our spectacular cast,” said series creator Katherine Jakeways. “We know season one left audiences desperate to know what’s next for our buccaneers, so I’m absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to explore the further adventures of this smart, joyful, messy sisterhood.”

Meanwhile, Jay Hunt, Apple TV+’s creative director of Europe said, “The irreverence and wit of The Buccaneers charmed global audiences and we’re excited to be working with Katherine Jakeways and The Forge again on the next adventure for Nan and her friends.”

The Season 1 finale left plenty of questions unanswered, setting the stage for various story avenues once the series does return for Season 2. Only time will tell where the music-driven period drama featuring tunes from Taylor Swift, Maggie Rogers, and Gracie Abrams (to name a few), will take viewers.

Stay tuned for updates as The Buccaneers‘ second season takes shape at Apple TV+, and let us know what you’re hoping to see next once the series returns in the comments section.

The Buccaneers, Season 1, Streaming now, Apple TV+