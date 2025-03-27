When Does ‘The Better Sister’ Premiere? First Look at Jessica Biel & Elizabeth Banks in Murder Mystery (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Banks in 'The Better Sister'
Jojo Whilden / Prime

Prime Video has revealed the first look at Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks in The Better Sister, an upcoming limited drama series based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke, as well as setting a release date.

The Better Sister is an eight-episode electric thriller about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together. Chloe (Biel), a high-profile media executive, lives a picturesque life with her handsome lawyer husband Adam (Corey Stoll) and teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan) by her side while her estranged sister Nicky (Banks) struggles to make ends meet and stay clean. When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, reuniting the two sisters, as they try to untangle a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death.

Here’s a breakdown of all the Better Sister details.

When does The Better Sister come out?

The Better Sister premieres with all eight episodes on Thursday, May 29, 2025, only on Prime Video.

Who is in The Better Sister cast?

In addition to Biel, Banks, Stoll, and Donovan, The Better Sister features Kim Dickens as “Detective Nancy Guidry,” Bobby Naderi as “Detective Matt Bowen,” Gabriel Sloyer as “Jake Rodriguez,” Gloria Reuben as “Michelle Sanders,” with Matthew Modine as “Bill Braddock,” and Lorraine Toussaint as “Catherine Lancaster,” and Michael Harney as “Doorman Arty.”

Is there a trailer for The Better Sister?

Not yet, but check out the first-look photos in the gallery below.

The Better Sister, Series Premiere, Thursday, May 29, Prime Video

Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Banks in 'The Better Sister'
Jojo Whilden / Prime

Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as estranged sisters Chloe and Nicky.

Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, and Michael Harney in 'The Better Sister'
Jojo Whilden / Prime

Banks and Biel with Michael Harney as Doorman Arty.

Kim Dickens, Jessica Biel, Bobby Naderi in 'The Better Sister'
Jojo Whilden / Prime

Biel as Chloe with Kim Dickens and Bobby Naderi. Is Chloe the murder suspect?

Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Banks in 'The Better Sister'
Jojo Whilden / Prime

What caused Chloe and Nicky’s estrangement?

Jessica Biel in 'The Better Sister'
Jojo Whilden / Prime

Chloe seems to live a life of luxury. What mysteries about her are to be discovered?

Paul Sparks, Elizabeth Banks in 'The Better Sister'
Jojo Whilden / Prime

Could Nicky have murdered her sister’s husband?

