When Does ‘The Better Sister’ Premiere? First Look at Jessica Biel & Elizabeth Banks in Murder Mystery (PHOTOS)

Prime Video has revealed the first look at Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks in The Better Sister, an upcoming limited drama series based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke, as well as setting a release date.

The Better Sister is an eight-episode electric thriller about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together. Chloe (Biel), a high-profile media executive, lives a picturesque life with her handsome lawyer husband Adam (Corey Stoll) and teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan) by her side while her estranged sister Nicky (Banks) struggles to make ends meet and stay clean. When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, reuniting the two sisters, as they try to untangle a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death.

Here’s a breakdown of all the Better Sister details.

When does The Better Sister come out?

The Better Sister premieres with all eight episodes on Thursday, May 29, 2025, only on Prime Video.

Who is in The Better Sister cast?

In addition to Biel, Banks, Stoll, and Donovan, The Better Sister features Kim Dickens as “Detective Nancy Guidry,” Bobby Naderi as “Detective Matt Bowen,” Gabriel Sloyer as “Jake Rodriguez,” Gloria Reuben as “Michelle Sanders,” with Matthew Modine as “Bill Braddock,” and Lorraine Toussaint as “Catherine Lancaster,” and Michael Harney as “Doorman Arty.”

Is there a trailer for The Better Sister?

Not yet, but check out the first-look photos in the gallery below.

The Better Sister, Series Premiere, Thursday, May 29, Prime Video