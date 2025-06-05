[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Better Sister Season 1.]

Well, one murder is solved by the end of The Better Sister‘s finale — Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) killed her ex Adam (Corey Stoll) — but introduced another. As the sisters, Nicky and Chloe (Jessica Biel) sat on the beach after seemingly getting away with that murder, with Chloe planting the evidence to frame Bill (Matthew Modine), another body was revealed: Jake (Gabriel Sloyer).

“That’s a beautiful thing, how the season ended. And when I was reading those scripts, I was shocked about how it ended,” Gloria Reuben, who plays Michelle Sanders, the lawyer who represents Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan) when he’s on trial for his father Adam’s murder, told TV Insider when she recently stopped by our office. (Watch the full video interview above.)

“I love how there’s still some unanswered questions about Michelle and Jake, what was their history? They touch on it kind of here and there very, very briefly and nothing substantial, but why is she going there in the middle of the night?” she continued. “That scene that they have at his house before Chloe shows up and that whole kind of flirting thing. What really is their history? So these unanswered questions, I love it. I love it when things aren’t wrapped up in a nice pretty bow. That’s usually not what happens in life anyway.”

There’s a moment in Episode 6 when Michelle lets out her anger and frustration while dealing with the sisters and brings up that people she knows get locked up for crimes they didn’t commit.

“Michelle has seen a lot of messed up families, no question about it. But when they start really ignoring and just kind of literally living in a dreamland of, ‘Oh, well, Ethan’s not going to go to prison for a crime he didn’t commit,’ Michelle’s had enough,” explained Reuben. “She never crosses personal with professional, but she had it with these two and that particular scene, that moment in particular, I’m so proud of because I collaborated with Regina Corrado and Olivia Milch, the two showrunners, about that.”

As she saw it, “This is the one opportunity that we have in this story for Michelle’s life to be revealed, doesn’t have to be a lot, but this is the chance for her, not just her strength, but her personal story to come out.” Reuben shared that after she watched that scene while binging the season, “I scared myself.”

