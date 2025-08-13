There’s a new cat-and-mouse game coming to Netflix this fall.

Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys star in The Beast in Me, about an author and the subject of her next book. On Wednesday, August 13, the streaming service announced the premiere date and released the first photos, offering a glimpse at their characters and more.

Read on for everything we know about The Beast in Me, from the cast to the premiere date and more.

When will The Beast in Me premiere?

All eight episodes of The Beast in Me will begin streaming on Netflix on Thursday, November 13.

What is The Beast in Me About?

Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Danes) has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth — chasing his demons while fleeing her own — in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.

Who stars in The Beast in Me?

The limited series stars Danes as Aggie Wiggs, Rhys as Nile Jarvis, Brittany Snow as Nile’s wife Nina, and Natalie Morales as Aggie’s ex-wife Shelley. Guest stars include Jonathan Banks as Nile’s father Martin, David Lyons as FBI agent Brian Abbott, Tim Guinee as Wrecking Ball, Hettienne Park as Abbott’s FBI colleague Erika Breton, Deirdre O’Connell as Aggie’s literary agent and friend Carol McGiddish, Aleyse Shannon as city council member Olivia Benitez, Amir Arison as Erika’s ex-husband Frank, and Julie Ann Emery as Martin’s wife Lila. Will Brill, Kate Burton, and Bill Irwin also star as Nina’s brother, mother, and father, respectively.

Howard Gordon serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Gabe Rotter, who created the series, is also a writer and executive producer. Danes also executive produces. Antonio Campos is executive producer and director. Also executive producing are Daniel Pearle; Conan O’Brien, Jeff Ross, and David Kissinger for Conaco; Caroline Baron (Severance); and Jodie Foster. The series is produced by 20th Television.

Is there a Beast in Me trailer?

Not yet! But there are first-look photos of Danes, Rhys, Snow, Morales, and Lyons in character, which you can see below.

The Beast in Me, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 13, Netflix