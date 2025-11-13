‘The Beast in Me’ Season 2? Boss Reveals Character He’d Explore If Show Returns

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Beast in Me Season 1.]

The Beast in Me does wrap things up in as neat a bow as a show like it can. Yes, there’s closure in a sense, but all the characters are left grappling with the aftermath of the revelations over the course of its eight episodes, streaming on Netflix as of Thursday, November 13.

Aggie (Claire Danes), who does publish another book, comes to terms with what really caused the accident that resulted in her son’s death; she’d blamed the driver of the car that crashed into him but also had to accept that she’d been distracted by an interview she was doing over the phone and Cooper in the backseat. Nile (Matthew Rhys) confessed to his new wife that he killed his first one, and Nina (Brittany Snow) used that recording to have him arrested. He was then killed in prison, on his uncle’s (Tim Guinee) orders.

So, could there be a second season? That remains to be seen, but executive producer Howard Gordon isn’t ruling one out.

“As long as Aggie is still roaming the planet and is a writer, I think there probably is a story there,” Gordon tells TV Insider.

“I would say anything is possible. And really, I think everybody had such a blast doing this show. It was really a tremendous — Antonio Campos was our producing director and really was a partner in every episode. And we had such a good time doing it that I think if Netflix wanted it and if, and this is a big if, we came up with a story that really made it worth doing, we’d all be open to doing it again or some version,” he says.

Gordon also knows the character he felt was a bit of a loose thread that would be “fun to explore” going forward: Aggie’s “grifter father, with whom she had a very complicated relationship and is clearly estranged.” He adds, “I was curious about who this guy might be.”

As we learn during Season 1, Aggie’s father was arrested when she was 12. The interviewer she was talking with right before the accident did ask about him and why they stopped speaking. Aggie said he sued her, saying she was profiting from his story.

The Beast in Me, Season 1, Streaming Now, Netflix