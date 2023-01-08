‘The Bachelorette’ Turns 20: What All the Bachelorettes Are Doing Now

It’s been two decades of romance, heartbreak, rose ceremonies, and controversy, and The Bachelorette is still selling the story that true love can begin on reality TV! To be fair, some Bachelorette couples have gone the distance, as you’ll see below. Others, meanwhile, at least got lifetime residency in Bachelor Nation and a nice boost to their careers.

With the ABC dating show turning 20 on January 8, we’re checking in with all 21 stars of Bachelorette seasons past — including Hannah Brown, who’s back on reality TV in Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.