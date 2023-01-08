‘The Bachelorette’ Turns 20: What All the Bachelorettes Are Doing Now

'The Bachelorette' stars
The Bachelorette

It’s been two decades of romance, heartbreak, rose ceremonies, and controversy, and The Bachelorette is still selling the story that true love can begin on reality TV! To be fair, some Bachelorette couples have gone the distance, as you’ll see below. Others, meanwhile, at least got lifetime residency in Bachelor Nation and a nice boost to their careers.

With the ABC dating show turning 20 on January 8, we’re checking in with all 21 stars of Bachelorette seasons past — including Hannah Brown, who’s back on reality TV in Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Trista Rehn
Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv

Trista Rehn (Season 1)

The first Bachelorette star is Trista Sutter now — and, of course, still married to Season 1 winner Ryan Sutter, with whom she has two kids. She’s the host of the podcast Better Etc., in which she “chats with experts and everyday people about how we can all be better versions of ourselves.”

Meredith Phillips
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Meredith Phillips (Season 2)

Phillips has kept a low profile recently, but in a 2018 interview on the Reality Steve Podcast, she said that she’s working as a sous chef. And speaking of Phillips’ culinary chops, she previously released the cookbook The Date Night Cookbook.

Jen Schefft
Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Jen Schefft (Season 3)

The Season 3 star, who married Joe Waterman in 2009 after meeting her future husband on a blind date, hosts the podcast From The Bachelor to the Burbs, on which she describes life as a “suburban wife and mother of two, dealing with all the joys and struggles that come life’s way.”

DeAnna Pappas
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

DeAnna Pappas (Season 4)

Known as DeAnna Stagliano since her 2011 wedding to podcast host Stephen Staglaino, the Season 4 lead was still working as a corporate flight attendant as of a 2020 Bustle profile, and she had just started the Moms in Cars web series.

Jillian Harris
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Jillian Harris (Season 5)

Harris now leads the Jilly Academy, described as “a three-course business masterclass, designed for small business owners, creatives, influencers, and marketers.” She also partners with her favorite brands for the quarterly Jilly Box subscription boxes.

Ali Fedotowsky
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Ali Fedotowsky (Season 6)

Known as Ali Manno since marrying radio host Kevin Manno in 2017, Season 6’s star is the co-founder of 1to3 Life, a low-parole electrolyte drink mix. She also runs the fashion and mommy blog AliManno.com.

Ashley Hebert
Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv

Ashley Hebert (Season 7)

Hebert split from Bachelorette winner J.P. Rosenbaum in 2020, but told Instagram followers recently that she and Rosenbaum, with whom she has two children, are “fine” and “focused on the kids.” She’s working as the lead pediatric dentist at Premier Pediatric Dentistry in Coral Gables, FL.

Emily Maynard
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images for Benefit Cosmetics

Emily Maynard (Season 8)

Maynard is now married to Tyler Johnson — whom she met at church pre-Bachelorette — and the couple is raising six kids. She recently released a jewelry line with Towne & Reese.

Desiree Hartsock
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv

Desiree Hartsock (Season 9)

The Season 9 lead is now named Desiree Siegfried — she and her Bachelorette winner, Chris Siegfried, are still married and are the parents of two. And she runs Desiree Hartsock Bridal and hosts of the podcast Heart of Purpose.

Andi Dorfman
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Andi Dorfman (Season 10)

A lawyer by training, Dorfman now runs — pun intended — the athleisure brand Andorfins. “I hope you find Andorfins to be a welcoming community that doesn’t care how far or how fast you run,” she writes on the brand’s website.

Kaitlyn Bristowe
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kaitlyn Bristowe (Season 11)

Bristowe is the co-founder of the Dew scrunchie line and the Spade & Sparrows wine brand. She’s also the host of Off the Vine, a podcast with “lots of laughs, candid convo, taboo topics, unfiltered advice, and wine… lots of wine!”

JoJo Fletcher
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

JoJo Fletcher (Season 12)

Fletcher and Bachelorette winner Jordan Rodgers, who tied the knot in May 2022, are the hosts of the dating show The Big D, which TBS cancelled before it even premiered. Luckily for fans, USA Networkhas come to the show’s rescue.

Rachel Lindsay
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios

Rachel Lindsay (Season 13)

Lindsay is now an on-air correspondent with Extra, and she co-hosts the podcast Higher Learning. She’s also the author of a forthcoming novel, Real Love. And yes, she’s married to her Bachelorette beloved, Bryan Abasolo.

Becca Kufrin
Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Kendra Scott

Becca Kufrin (Season 14)

Kufrin is the host of the Bachelor Live on Stage events and the co-host of the Bachelor Happy Hourpodcast, and she has a line of sparkling wine called Bourdon. She’s engaged to her Bachelor in Paradise costar Thomas Jacobs.

Hannah Brown
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Hannah Brown (Season 15)

Brown recently released the book God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life’s Best (and Worst) Moments, billed as “an honest and earnest examination of her own mid-twenties.” And she’s now competing on Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Clare Crawley
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Clare Crawley (Season 16)

Crawley is the co-owner of De Facto Salon in Sacramento, CA, and the founder of the beauty and wellness company Soil Rituals. In October 2022, she got engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins.

Tayshia Adams
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Tayshia Adams (Season 16)

Adams is no longer with Bachelorette winner Zac Clark… and is longer a phlebotomist, as she told Vulture in 2019: “I’m currently working at an interior design firm, and I hope this blossoms and opens doors for my career,” she said at the time.

Katie Thurston
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Villa One Tequila Gardens

Katie Thurston (Season 17)

Thurston, who broke up with Bachelorette winner Blake Moynes before dating and breaking up with contestant John Hersey, has launched a stand-up comedy career. In fact, she opened for Whitney Cummings on the latter’s Touch Me Tour in October 2021.

Michelle Young
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Michelle Young (Season 18)

Young announced in May 2022 that she was stepping away from teaching but still intended to get a master’s degree in administration. Two months later, she announced her breakup from Bachelorette winner Nayte Olukoya.

Gabby Windey
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gabby Windey (Season 19)

Windey is co-hosting Dancing With the Stars’ 2023 live tour after coming in second place in Season 31. And after she gave Bachelorette winner Erich Schwer the boot, she exchanged flirty messages with fellow DWTS contestant Vinny Guadagnino, per Us Weekly.

Rachel Recchia
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Rachel Recchia (Season 19)

Recchia is still a commercial pilot and flight instructor, by all reports, but she won’t be sharing cockpit time with Bachelorette winner Tino Franco: They broke up before Season 19’s “After the Final Rose” special after he confessed to cheating on her.

