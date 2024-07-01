The Final Rose For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bachelorette Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Bachelorette Season 21.]

Jenn Tran has seemingly revealed a major spoiler days before her season of The Bachelorette‘s premiere episode.

During a recent interview with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Tran let slip the results of her season of The Bachelorette. Though Tran did not say the name of which contestant she ends up with, she did reveal that she’s now engaged.

“I didn’t know once you get engaged,” Tran shared in the interview. She quickly corrected herself, though it was too late.

“Once you find love, you can’t take a shot,” she said instead.

Podcast host Cooper expressed that she hoped Tran would find love on the upcoming season, after not finding that connection previously during her time on The Bachelor with Joey Graziadi. She was eliminated Week 7 just before the hometown dates.

“I’m hoping , I know you’re not wearing a ring, but, like, we’re obviously hoping you’re engaged if that was what was meant to be,” Cooper said.

Tran simply nodded in response.

WARNING: Stop reading now if you don’t want to know who Jenn possibly chooses!

Blogger Reality Steve recently posted who he has heard will be Tran’s final two suitors.

Steve wrote that Jen’s last two guys will be Marcus Schoberg and Devin Strader. But he didn’t disclose who wins.

In the recently released trailer for Season 21 of The Bachelorette, Tran appears to struggle maintaining her composure as 25 men vie for her affection, including Sam N., an entrepreneur from Carlsbad, California.

In one clip from the trailer, Sam can be seen holding up a sing for Tran that reads: “Jenn, will you be my first girlfriend?” Tran replies, “Yes,” and rushes into Sam’s arms.

Tran is also notably the first Asian bachelorette in the franchise’s history.

“I feel so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian Bachelorette in this franchise,” Jenn said on the After the Final Rose special. “Growing up, I’ve always wanted to see Asian representation on TV. And I feel like it was really sparse. Any time Asians were in the media, it was to fill a supporting character role, to fulfill some sort of stereotype, and I felt really boxed in by that because I was like, ‘I don’t see myself on screen. I don’t see myself as a main character.’”

The Bachelor executive producers Claire Freehand and Bennett Graebner recently acknowledged the reality show’s “inexcusable” lack of racial diversity in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“That’s on us,” Graebner said regarding the show’s lack of Asian representation in the past. “We didn’t do what we needed to do. Our hope is that they will see Jenn and realize this is a safe space. We’re not saying it will solve and fix everything. But it is a step.”

Freeland added, “We had extensive discussions with Jenn prior to filming. She is proud of her Vietnamese culture and she wanted to know if she could speak about that. We told her we wanted her to be her most authentic self.”

Tran was one of the top contenders for The Bachelorette leading up to the big reveal. Season 28 runner-up Daisy Kent turned down the opportunity. Fellow season 28 star Maria Georgas revealed that she was offered the role, but she ultimately declined.

The Bachelorette Season 21 Premiere, July 9, 8/7c, ABC