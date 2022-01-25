‘Ted Lasso’: See the Stars Back for Production on Season 3 (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Ted Lasso Season 3 Behind the Scenes
Kola Bokinni via Twitter

Ted Lasso‘s third season may not arrive for quite some time, but the stars and writers behind Apple TV+‘s heart-stealing and award-winning comedy are already hard at work putting it together for fans.

Thankfully, they’re also documenting the process by sharing some stellar snapshots as they gear up for filming. Whether it’s Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt proving to be pals like their onscreen counterparts Ted and Coach Beard, at local sporting matches, or group dinners with the stars, this cast knows how to have fun.

While we await Season 3’s arrival which will hopefully provide some resolutions and answers following Season 2’s cliffhanger with Nate’s (Nick Mohammed) betrayal of Ted and the rest of the AFC Richmond team, we’re rounding up some of these awesome sneak peeks at their time in production. Below, scroll through the photos shared by stars and fans as Sudeikis and crew do what they do best: win at TV comedy.

Ted Lasso, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+

Ted Lasso Season 3 behind the scenes Jason Sudeikis Hannah Waddingham
Kola Bokinni via Twitter

Could a mystery be afoot? Star Kola Bokinni shared this photo of Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, producer Chip Hamilton, and Brendan Hunt as they looked over a copy of Sherlock Holmes for Dummies. Perhaps they’re taking some inspiration from the guide or just being silly? You decide.

Ted Lasso Season 4 Toheeb Jimoh Kola Bokinni Moe Jeudy-Lamour
Kola Bokinni via Twitter

It’s unclear if this snapshot is from Season 2 or Season 3, but was recently posted by Bokinni who sits on the sidelines with his fellow AFC Richmond players Toheeb Jimoh and Moe Jeudy-Lamour.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Nick Mohammed and Kola Bokinni
Kola Bokinni via Twitter

It’s nothing but love behind the scenes for costars Nick Mohammed and Kola Bokinni who share a smile for this selfie. While their characters may be on opposing sides, these costars aren’t.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Brendan Hunt Jason Sudeikis
Ian Wright via Twitter

It’s a game night out for the creative team as coordinating producer Chip Hamilton, Brendan Hunt, and Jason Sudeikis join one-time guest star and real-life former footballer Ian Wright for a fun photo opp.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt
Brendan Hunt via Instagram

Brendan Hunt captured this selfie with costar and fellow creative Jason Sudeikis as they jetted off to England for production.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Moe Jeudy-Lamour
Moe Jeudy-Lamour via Instagram

Moe Jeudy-Lamour offers a peek behind the curtain of what it takes to play Zoreaux. The actor shared this image from goalkeeper training featuring him alongside his trainer Kenneth Vermeer.

Ted Lasso Season 3 behind the scenes cast
roccofood via Instagram

It’s a cast night out as a couple of fans posed for photos with stars Billy Harris, Kola Bokinni, Nick Mohammed, Toheeb Jimoh, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, and Brendan Hunt.

