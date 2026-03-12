‘The Pitt’ Aftershow: Supriya Ganesh Breaks Down Harsh Mohan & Robby Scenes After Her Panic Attack (VIDEO)

So far this season on The Pitt, the Fourth of July shift has been building to boiling points for several characters. That moment, at least in part, comes in the Thursday, March 12, episode for Mohan (Supriya Ganesh).

It’s already been a rough shift for Mohan, with her mother telling her before it that she’s getting married and selling the house to go on a year-long cruise around the world — but the doc had committed to a partnership track in New Jersey to be closer to her. Now, she’s rethinking her future. But, as Supriya Ganesh tells TV Insider as part of our Post-Op: The Pitt Aftershow, that’s only part of what leads to the events of hour 10, “4:00 P.M.” Warning: Spoilers for The Pitt Season 2 Episode 10 ahead!

It all hits Mohan in the middle of treating a patient with a swollen leg, to the point that she’s falling over, and Joy (Irene Choi) needs to get her a wheelchair. Mohan worries it’s a heart attack, but her EKG is normal. Then, after Robby (Noah Wyle) joins the staff around her, she begins talking about the issues with her mom and how she’s now scrambling to find job next year with her plan thrown out the window. Robby then rudely scoffs about her having a panic attack because of her “mommy issues” and tells her to go home if she needs to.

Ganesh tells us she had no idea the panic attack was coming. “I found out through Noah, actually, because he mentioned to Shabana [Azeez] that in Episode 10 I have this big moment,” she says. “It definitely was scary.”

In the research she did as well as her own experiences, “you don’t know when you’re going to have a panic attack. It just kind of comes out of nowhere, and the most random thing could trigger you,” she continues, noting that the fact that she “literally lost a patient” in Orlando also factors into it. “It’s definitely, I think, this moment of just really deep vulnerability for her.”

While Ganesh acknowledges that Mohan “does mess up” during this shift, what she was looking for in Robby in that moment was “empathy as her mentor,” she says. “There’s moments where he gives that and moments where he doesn’t.”

Dana (Katherine LaNasa) calls Robby out on how he treated Mohan, and he does go and apologizes to her … but also tells her to stop feeling sorry for herself and focus on her patients. Ganesh agrees it’s not the greatest apology.

“I think there does need to be an apology on Robby’s end for how he’s speaking to someone who’s a woman and who’s lower than him in the power scale,” she says. “And I do think she wished that she would have gotten more of an apology from him in that moment.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Ogilvie finds himself on the roof with Robby, and instead of, as Lucas Iverson puts it, “trying to flex, trying to show off, impress him, connect with him,” he calls the place “relentless” and says the normal there is not healthy for anyone. Iverson calls that “indicative of where he’s at, how close he is to his breaking point.”

Also, Robby’s friend Duke (Jeff Kober, also in the night’s 9-1-1 episode) finally comes in. He’s a motorcycle engineer who’s been helping Robby, who’s now returning the favor. He’s been hoarse on and off for a couple of months, and he’s a smoker and drinker. Whitaker (Gerran Howell), helping with his care, wants to do a chest X-ray, and Robby insists he’s getting a full work-up before he leaves town that night. Duke remarks that only an idiot for ride all night after working a 12-hour day, and Whitaker agrees that it sounds dangerous. Robby doesn’t address that, and we continue to worry.

Watch the full video aftershow above for more from Supriya Ganesh and Lucas Iverson breaking down this episode. Then, head to the comments section with your thoughts on it

The Pitt, Thursdays, 9/8c, HBO Max