When it comes to the cast of Supernatural, they’re staying booked and busy with gigs across a variety of programming and streaming platforms.

Whether it’s The Boys, Gen V, Tracker, or Fire Country, there’s no shortage of shows for fans to sink their teeth into. Below, we round up a few of the Supernatural cast’s biggest roles on TV outside of the spooky series. Scroll down for a closer look, and stay tuned for more about Supernatural.

For a deep-dive into 20 years of Supernatural, from behind-the-scenes scoop to exclusive cast interviews, photos, and fan stories, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Supernatural Afterlife: 20th Anniversary Special issue, available on newsstands and for order online at Supernatural.TVGM2025.com.