‘Supernatural’: Ranking All 15 Seasons, From Worst to Best

Supernatural premiered on September 13, 2005 and ended 15 seasons later on November 19, 2020. The show started with brothers Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) on the hunt for their father John (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). It became so much more.

The brothers were later joined by allies like the honorary third Winchester and angel of the lord Castiel (Misha Collins), surrogate father Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver), computer whiz Charlie Bradbury (Felicia Day), and more. By the end of the series, it was about heaven and hell and even God (Rob Benedict). Over the epic 15 seasons, the brothers faced the Devil himself, and then some.

As is the way with Supernatural, goodbye was not forever, and a prequel series, The Winchesters, premiered earlier this year. As we watch a young John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) get to know each other, we took a look at the best (and worst) of the original series. Scroll down for our ranking of all 15 seasons.