Sara Burack, who worked as a real estate agent and appeared on Netflix’s Million Dollar Beach House, has died at the age of 40. Burack was discovered unconscious on the side of the road in the middle of the night on June 19, according to The Mirror.

Per Dan’s Papers, responding officers found Burack with severe injuries and she was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries and the driver who hit her remains at large.

The scene was investigated by the Southampton Town Police Detectives and New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit. Officials have no witness statements or information about the suspect who hit Burack at this time.

Burack previously sold properties in Manhattan and the Hamptons as an employee for Nest Seekers International. She started with the company in 2012, per her LinkedIn, and left over a year ago, according to the company’s regional manager, Geoff Gifkins. She also worked as the events and new business development coordinator for Social Life magazine.

The socialite was featured on Netflix’s Million Dollar Beach House, which follows agents from Nest Seekers International selling luxurious properties in the Hamptons. The show ran for one season in 2020.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends,” Gifkins said. “Please be kind and respectful as this is a tremendous loss to her parents and close friends.”

Burack got into real estate via her family’s commercial construction and material sales business, which she worked at for years before starting her career in luxury real estate. “I have always been intrigued by real estate projects and decided to become a broker after my experience as a summer property manager in the summer house I would rent,” she once told Hamptons.com.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact the Southampton Town Police Department at 631-728-3400 or 631-

702-2230.