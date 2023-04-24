‘Succession’: All the Best Lines From Season 4

Meaghan Darwish
Brian Cox, Alan Ruck, and J. Smith-Cameron from 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Succession

[Spoiler Alert: The below contains spoilers from the final season of Succession.]

Succession continues to deliver some of TV’s most quotable dialogue in its fourth and final season.

Since the show’s 2018 debut, the Roys have been serving up gems like Logan’s (Brian Cox) signature “f**k off,” and Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Greg’s (Nicholas Braun) silly banter. “Boo souls,” anyone?

Needless to say, with the family enduring some of the biggest ups and downs, twists and turns in the show’s final season, the lines are just as unexpected and impactful as ever. Below, we’re rounding up some of the best quotes so far. If you don’t see your favorite in the mix, sound off in the comments section and let us know what lines are to die for.

Succession, Season 4, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO and Max

 

 

Jeremy Strong in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 1

“Oh Romy, where are you, dude? Let a thousand sunflowers bloom, Romy. I wanna start a business with you, brother.”

– Kendall (Jeremy Strong) gets enthusiastic about his latest business venture with brother Roman (Kieran Culkin)

Brian Cox and Zoe Winters in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 1

“Munsters. Meet the f**king Munsters.”

–Logan sizes up the guests at his birthday party

Zoe Winters in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 1

“This isn’t a pre-f**k party.”

– Kerry (Zoë Winters) chastises Greg for bringing a random date to Logan’s birthday party

Kieran Culkin in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 1

“Tell them they can shove their petrol dollars up their human rights record.”

– Roman telling a team member to make investors wait

Brian Cox and Matthew Macfadyen in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 1

“Have you heard from the rats?”

– Logan asks Tom about his kids

Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 1

“So I hear you’ve made one enormous faux pas and everyone’s laughing up their sleeves about your date.”

– Tom tells Greg at Logan’s party

“What, why?”

– Greg asks

“Why? Because she’s brought a ludicrously capacious bag. What’s even in there? Huh? Flat shoes for the subway? Her lunch pail? I mean, Greg, it’s monstrous. It’s gargantuan. You could take it camping. You could slide it across the floor after a bank job…”

– Tom explains

Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 1

“Besides, everything else might fall apart. He might go on a killing spree in a 7-Eleven, and you might get your dick stuck in an AI jerk machine. I have to look out for myself.”

– Shiv (Sarah Snook) telling Kendall and Roman why she has to keep her business options open

Brian Cox in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 1

“You’re a good guy. You’re my pal. You’re my best pal. I mean, what are people? What are people? They’re economic units. I’m a hundred feet tall, these people are pygmies.”

– Logan tells his bodyguard Colin (Scott Nicholson) during a diner visit

Alan Ruck in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 1

“If I was to fall under one percent, I feel like I would become a laughingstock.”

– Conner (Alan Ruck) complains to Willa (Justine Lupe) about wanting a big wedding to help his campaign

Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 1

“You’ve accidentally made him a sex tape, Greg. You need to tell him.”

– Tom tells Greg about Logan’s hidden security cameras

Matthew Macfadyen and Sarah Snook in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 1

“We gave it a go.”

– Shiv and Tom remark on the decision to end their marriage

Brian Cox in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 2

“Happy Christmas, you clock-watching f**ks.”

– Logan getting ready to make a surprise visit at the ATN offices

Nicholas Braun in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 2

“He’s just moseying, terrifyingly moseying. He’s wearing sunglasses inside. It looks like as if Santa Claus was a hitman.”

– Greg tells Tom about Logan’s surprise drop-in

Brian Cox in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 2

“This is not the end. I’m gonna build something better. Something faster, lighter, leaner, wilder. And I’m gonna do it from in here with you lot! You’re f**king pirates!”

– Logan gives an impassioned speech to the workers of ATN

Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, and Sarah Snook in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 2

“In Buddhism, sometimes your greatest tormentor can also be your most perceptive teacher.”

–Kendall acknowledges Logan’s refusal to allow him, Roman, and Shiv to take the family helicopter

“That’s really wise. Hey Buddha, nice Tom Fords.”

– Roman responds to Kendall’s remark

Kieran Culkin in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 2

“Little bachelor party for POTUS-SCROTUS.”

– Roman gets into the celebrating spirit on the eve of Connor’s wedding

Alan Ruck in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 2

“Somewhere fun and real. Away from the fancy dance. A real bar with chicks. And guys who work with their hands and grease and sweat from their hands and have blood in their hair.”

– Connor describes the kind of bar he’d like to celebrate his bachelor party in

“I don’t like these guys. They sound like a medical experiment gone wrong.”

–Roman doesn’t seem interested in such a place and crowd

Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 2

“This is an incredibly delicate piece of diplomacy, Greg. Okay? It’s like Israel-Palestine except harder and much more important.”

– Tom discusses the delicate nature of denying Kerry a job with Greg after her bad ATN audition

Kieran Culkin in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 2

“This is Guantanamo-level sh*t.”

–Roman reacting to Connor’s karaoke performance

Brian Cox in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 2

“You’re such f**king dopes. You’re not serious figures. I love you, but you are not serious people.”

– Logan speaks candidly to his kids regarding the business

Alan Ruck in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 2

“You’re needy love sponges. And I’m a plant that grows on rocks and lives off insects that die inside of me. If Willa doesn’t come back that’s fine. Because I don’t need love. It’s a like a superpower. And if she comes back and doesn’t love me, that’s okay too, ’cause I don’t need it.”

– After a bad bachelor party and family chat with Logan, Connor tells his siblings he doesn’t need love

Matthew Macfadyen in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 3

“He just finds you visually aggravating right now.”

– Tom explains to Greg why Logan doesn’t want him traveling to Sweden

“Visually aggravating? He’s so petty. I don’t know, do you… do you have all the support that you need for Sweden?”

– Greg has a hard time understanding and wants to make sure Tom is prepared

“Oh yeah. I got, like, three, four people Gregging for me.”

– Tom reassures Greg he’s all set

“Gregging?”

– Greg asks

“Yeah. I roped in a few little mini Gregs from the pig pen. Little, uh, Greglets.”

– Tom elaborates

“Okay, well, don’t turn me into a word, Tom. I’m a guy.”

– Greg responds frustrated

J. Smith-Cameron and Kieran Culkin in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 3

“Why are you not looking at me?”

– Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) asks Roman why he’s acting weird

“I will stare at you as long as you want, if that’s what you so desperately desire.”

– Roman tries acting natural after being given the order to fire Gerri

Jeremy Strong in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 3

“I can’t forgive you. But it’s okay and I love you.”

– Kendall speaks to Logan for the last time

 

Sarah Snook in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 3

“No, I can’t have that.”

– Shiv reacts to the news that Logan is probably dead

Sarah Snook in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 3

“Are you just being nice to me? Is he gone?”

– Shiv asks Tom for honesty about Logan’s status

Alan Ruck in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 3

“Oh, man. He never even liked me.”

– Connor’s initial reaction to hearing Shiv and Kendall tell him Logan is probably dead

Matthew Macfadyen in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 3

“Judging by her grin, it looks like she caught a foul ball at Yankee Stadium.”

– Tom judges Kerry’s shocking and smiley reaction to Logan’s death

Jeremy Strong in 'Succession' Season 3
HBO

Episode 3

“What we do today will always be what we did the day our father died.”

– Kendall talks about the weight of Logan’s death

Alan Ruck and Justine Lupe in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 3

“I’m not gonna walk. Not today, anyway.”

– Willa reassures Connor that she’s all in on getting married despite Logan dying

Sarah Snook in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 3

“I mean, he’s not gonna get angry if we don’t.”

–Shiv tells Roman after he asks if they should see Logan’s body

Hiam Abbass in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 4

“We spoke intimately every evening.”

– Marcia (Hiam Abbass) explains the nature of her relationship with Logan to Kendall

J. Smith-Cameron in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 4

“Logan was souring on you.”

– Karl (David Rasche) explains why Gerri would be a bad pick for interim CEO

“Well, Logan’s not around anymore.”

– Gerri responds

J. Smith-Cameron in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 4

“I mean, I’m sick with grief.”

–Tom tells Waystar’s higher-ups as they chat about the potential CEO stand-in following Logan’s death

“Oh, you’re sick with grief? You might wanna put down that fish taco. You’re getting your melancholy everywhere.”

– Gerri calls out Tom

David Rasche in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 4

“The negative case would go, you’re a clumsy interloper and no one trusts you. The only guy pulling for you is dead. And now, you’re just married to the ex-boss’ daughter. And she doesn’t even like you. And you are fair and squarely f**ked.”

– Karl puts into perspective the likelihood that Tom would be considered for Waystar’s interim CEO position

Justine Lupe in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 4

“Look how far you’ve come.”

– Marcia says to Willa in congratulations

“Yep. Well, look at us both.”

– Willa returns sarcastically

Sarah Snook in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 4

“Underlined or crossed out?”

– Shiv questions Logan’s stance on Kendall as a replacement CEO

 

Jeremy Strong in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 4

“Well, it sure as f**kin’ sh*t doesn’t say ‘Shiv.'”

– Kendall pushes back at Shiv’s doubts about Logan appointing him interim CEO

Nicholas Braun in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 4

“And so then, maybe the natural conclusion might perhaps be I’d be his number two.”

– Greg reacts to the news that his name was on Logan’s final wishes list and the suggestion that Kendall take over

Jeremy Strong in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 4

“He made me hate him, and then he died. I feel like he didn’t like me. I disappointed him.”

– Kendall gets candid about Logan’s opinion of him during a talk with Frank (Peter Friedman)

Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 4

“It feels like I’m the only one who lost something that they actually f**king wanted here and it’s not coming back. So, yeah.”

– Shiv lets her frustrations out about Logan’s death while talking to Tom

Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 4

“He died fishing his iPhone from a clogged toilet.”

– Tom makes a comment under his breath to Greg as people share remarks about Logan

 

Hiam Abbass in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 4

“We’re calling Kerry a taxi to the subway so that she can go home to her little apartment.”

– Marcia explains to Roman her treatment of Kerry

Kieran Culkin in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 4

“Lip balm, Tom-wom. Lubing up his lips to kiss my butt.”

– Roman calls out Tom for trying to mend metaphorical fences between them following Logan’s death

Kieran Culkin in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 5

“Here we go, March of the emperor penguins.”

– Roman announces the entry of Gerri and Karl into the office

Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 5

“With the ATN carveout, I’m not worried about Matsson. I’m worried about being whacked by the cast of Bugsy Malone over there.”

– Tom tells Greg he’s more worried about getting fired by Shiv and her brothers than Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård)

Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 5

“Shiv, we’re death-wrestling with ogres.”

–Kendall tries telling Shiv he’s too busy to chat because he and Roman are working

“You’re reading documents is what you’re doing, Ken.”

– Shiv calls him out for over-exaggerating

Dagmara Dominczyk and J. Smith-Cameron in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 5

“Sure, they’re young and they’re fit, but they’re European. They’re soft, hammocked in their social security safety net, sick on vacation mania, and free healthcare. They may think they’re Vikings, but we’ve been raised by wolves exposed to a pathogen that goes by the name Logan Roy and they have no idea what’s coming to them.”

–Gerri tries giving the old Waystar team a pep-talk before touching down in Norway

“We’re snakes on a plane.”

– Hugo (Fisher Stevens) doesn’t seem so optimistic though

Sarah Snook in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 5

“Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

–Shiv makes a passing comment about plans when it comes to the plan for Waystar’s deal with Matsson

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 5

“Oh yeah, Tom of Siobhan.”

– Matsson’s associate Oskar (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson) greets Tom

Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun, and Sarah Snook in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 5

“The quad squad. The Roy patrol. The old team… da family.”

– Greg tries bonding and strengthing ties with his cousins Kendall, Roman, and Shiv

“Da f**k?”

– Shiv’s response

Nicholas Braun in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 5

“The baguette might be mightier than the bagel.”

– Greg chimes in on the topic of France as a nation

 

David Rasche and Peter Friedman in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 5

“Poor bastards.”

– Frank pities his Waystar colleagues who are trying to make a good impression in a sauna

“Hanging in the window like Peking Duck.”

– Karl chimes in as the men sit outdoors

Matthew Macfadyen and Sarah Snook in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 5

“Your earlobes are thick and chewy. They’re like barnacle meat.”

–Tom tells Shiv after flicking her ear

 

Kieran Culkin and Alexander Skarsgard in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Episode 5

“You inhuman f**king dogman.”

– Roman gives Matsson a piece of his mind

Succession

Alan Ruck

Jeremy Strong

Justine Lupe

Kieran Culkin

Matthew Macfadyen

Nicholas Braun

Sarah Snook

