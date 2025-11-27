[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Stranger Things, Season 5, Volume 1.]

Stranger Things‘ final season has kicked off on Netflix, and Volume 1 raised some serious questions as we look ahead to Volume 2, but will they all be answered?

After a cliffhanger conclusion, which unveiled Will’s (Noah Schnapp) powers, several of Hawkins’ own children were captured and taken into the Upside Down by Vecna’s (Jamie Campbell Bower) Demogorgons. With their fates unknown and Will’s seemingly strengthening powers surging, will it be enough to motivate our heroes to defeat the big bad for good? Fans will have to continue to tune in.

Until then, we’re breaking down a few of the questions we need to see answered when Volume 2 arrives in December. Scroll for a closer look and let us know what loose threads need tying before Stranger Things bids viewers adieu forever in the comments section below.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 1, Streaming now, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 2, Premiere, December 25, 8/7c, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Finale, Premiere, December 31, 8/7c, Netflix