[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Stranger Things, Season 5, Volume 1.]

Stranger Things‘ final season has kicked off on Netflix, and Volume 1 raised some serious questions as we look ahead to Volume 2, but will they all be answered?

After a cliffhanger conclusion, which unveiled Will’s (Noah Schnapp) powers, several of Hawkins’ own children were captured and taken into the Upside Down by Vecna’s (Jamie Campbell Bower) Demogorgons. With their fates unknown and Will’s seemingly strengthening powers surging, will it be enough to motivate our heroes to defeat the big bad for good? Fans will have to continue to tune in.

Until then, we’re breaking down a few of the questions we need to see answered when Volume 2 arrives in December. Scroll for a closer look and let us know what loose threads need tying before Stranger Things bids viewers adieu forever in the comments section below.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 1, Streaming now, Netflix
Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 2, Premiere, December 25, 8/7c, Netflix
Stranger Things, Season 5 Finale, Premiere, December 31, 8/7c, Netflix

Noah Schnapp in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Netflix

How expansive are Will's powers? 

Now that we’ve seen Will use his powers against the Demogorgons, what else is he capable of? It seems that his abilities allow him to see through the eyes and mind of Vecna, a.k.a. Henry Creel, but his breaking of the Demogorgons exhibits an extra capacity to infiltrate the vilain’s control over others. Is it possible he’ll be able to utilise this newly uncovered gift to save Max (Sadie Sink) and Holly (Nell Fisher) from Camazotz? We’re eager to find out.

Joe Chrest in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Netflix

Is Ted Wheeler alive?

When the Demogorgon came for Holly Wheeler, it also attacked her parents, Karen (Cara Buono) and Ted (Joe Chrest), the latter of whom was left comatose. While Karen was gravely injured, it seemed she was on the road to recovery last time we saw her. As for Ted, he was last seen passed out and bleeding after his encounter with the monster. Will the tuned-out dad manage to pull through and awaken from his coma? Hopefully Volume 2 answers that sooner than later.

Sadie Sink in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Netflix

Will Max make it back to her body?

Max reveals to Holly that she almost managed to return to her body with the help of music. Is it possible that another blast of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” could break the curse, relegating her to the sidelines of Vecna’s memories in what she refers to as Camazotz? Considering Lucas’s (Caleb McLaughlin) dedication to sitting by her bedside, we’re hopeful that goodwill should manifest in a marvellous recovery.

'Stranger Thing' Season 5
Netflix

What happened to the kids of Hawkins?

We’ve gotten glimpses of what Vecna is doing with the kids he’s plucking from Hawkins, but what’s the endgame? Despite the heroes of Hawkins’ active role in trying to prevent several kidnappings, it wasn’t enough to stop the Demogorgons from stealing several of the town’s children. Where did Vecna bring them, and what’s his plan for their futures? It’s the fourth episode’s finale cliffhanger we’re hopeful will be answered when Season 5 returns.

Nell Fisher as Holly in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Netflix

Will Holly be saved?

Youngest Wheeler sibling Holly was kidnapped from her home and delivered to Camazotz with the help of Mr. Whatsit, an alias used by Vecna to convince kids he’s planning to save them from monsters. But after she’s recruited by Max to attempt a plan of escape, will Holly’s plans be uncovered or go undetected long enough to allow for her saving by others? It’s something we’re definitely eager to understand.

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Netflix

Is Jonathan going to propose to Nancy?

Despite some tension between loves Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer), the duo remain a committed couple as Season 5 kicks off, but will they become even more committed? In an exchange with Murray (Brett Gelman), viewers are clued into the fact that Jonathan requested an engagement ring so he could propose to Nancy. Will circumstances put it on hold, or will Jonathan manage to pop the question before the season is through? Pending your views on the Nancy, Jonathan, Steve (Joe Keery) love triangle, desired results may vary, but keep an eye out for when their fate is finally reached.

Noah Schnapp in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Netflix

Why is Vecna targeting Will?

In a moment from Max’s time in Camazotz, she reveals that she inhabited one of Vecna’s memories from the ’50s when he was in school with Joyce (Winona Ryder). Could that have something to do with Vecna’s incessant targeting of Will and the loved ones surrounding him, or is it a mere coincidence? We need more context.

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Netflix

Will Hopper survive his wounds?

Hopper (David Harbour) was in the Upside Down for only a brief few minutes before he was fairly battered and bruised, and matters got worse when he was seemingly grazed by a bullet. Add these factors into the mix with his challenges of interrogating military men and facing an unruly vine, and there’s a perfect storm of ingredients working against Hopper’s well-being. While he may have had a near-death experience at the end of Season 3, we don’t think it’s a disqualifier for Hopper facing danger as Season 5 continues to unfold, which has us extremely nervous for him.

Linnea Berthelsen in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Netflix

What is Kali doing in the Upside Down?

Dr. Kay (Linda Hamilton) was discovered to have imprisoned Kali, a.k.a. Eight (Linnea Bethelsen), in the Upside Down at a secret military base, but for what reason? Most of Dr. Kay’s motivation onscreen has been to find Eleven, but what use did Kali serve there? It’s a question we’re hoping will be answered in Season 2, as their forced team-up was among Volume 1’s major cliffhangers.

