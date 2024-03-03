Fans, cast members, and even industry insiders are still scratching their heads over the surprise cancellation of Station 19, but what’s done is (almost) done. The firefighter drama’s upcoming seventh season will be its final outing on ABC.

“For seven seasons, Station 19 has been a highlight of the ABC lineup, thanks to Shonda and Betsy’s incredible vision, beloved characters and compelling storytelling,” Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, said in a statement when the news broke in December 2023. “With Zoanne [Clack] and Peter [Paige] at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably the celebration of the show’s milestone 100th episode.”

And with just 10 episodes left to wrap up this Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, we have a wish list for Season 7. Here’s what we want to see happen in the final season…

Station 19, Seventh and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, March 14, 10/9c, ABC