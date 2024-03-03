How ‘Station 19’ Should End — 10 Things We Want to See

Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jay Hayden of 'Station 19'
Station 19

Fans, cast members, and even industry insiders are still scratching their heads over the surprise cancellation of Station 19, but what’s done is (almost) done. The firefighter drama’s upcoming seventh season will be its final outing on ABC.

“For seven seasons, Station 19 has been a highlight of the ABC lineup, thanks to Shonda and Betsy’s incredible vision, beloved characters and compelling storytelling,” Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, said in a statement when the news broke in December 2023. “With Zoanne [Clack] and Peter [Paige] at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably the celebration of the show’s milestone 100th episode.”

And with just 10 episodes left to wrap up this Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, we have a wish list for Season 7. Here’s what we want to see happen in the final season…

Station 19, Seventh and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, March 14, 10/9c, ABC

Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera on 'Station 19'
Andy keeps the captaincy

Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) has finally landed the Station 19 captaincy, a promotion she’s been battling for since her dad’s death in Season 3. The firefighters’ jockeying for captain got tiresome, so we hope Andy not only keeps the job for the rest of the series but rocks it out.

Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz and Josh Randall as Sean Beckett on 'Station 19'
Theo and Sean fall in line under Andy

Sean Beckett (Josh Randall) was a belligerent Station 19 captain who drank on the job, and after a temporary stint in the captain’s office, Theo Ruiz (Carlos Miranda) had a toxic reaction to the news that he’d gotten passed over for the job. If you ask us, these two guys would be better — and more likable — as Station 19 rank and file.

Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca on 'Station 19'
Maya stays lieutenant (and stays married)

Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre), shown on the left, approaches her firefighting job like she’s still striving for Olympic gold, and her workaholic drive has taken a toll on her relationship with Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato). We hope Maya cools her jets and finds fulfillment being Andy’s second-in-command for a while, especially if she and Carina are starting a family.

Grey Damon as Jack Gibson on 'Station 19'
Jack leaves firefighting to support foster kids

We expect Jack Gibson (Grey Damon) to recover from his Season 6-ending collapse, though that medical emergency might mean that his firefighting days are over. If he is in the market for a new job, we’d love to see him become an advocate for foster children so that they could navigate the system more easily than he did.

Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes on 'Station 19'
Vic takes Crisis One national

Speaking of possible career changes, Victoria Hughes (Barrett Doss) would have good reason to leave the firehouse if the Crisis One initiative she’s been championing expands nationwide. Perhaps she’d run the whole shebang, helping first responders around the country be better prepared to respond to mental health crises.

Jason George as Ben Warren on 'Station 19'
Ben goes back to his Grey Sloan job and Carina continues in hers

Just because Station 19 is ending doesn’t mean that we have to say goodbye to Ben Warren (Jason George) and Carina DeLuca. Ben could resume his surgical career on Grey’s Anatomy — which would come as a relief to wife Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), right? — and Carina could just keep on doing her OB/GYN thing — and maybe have an awkward run-in with an old ex.

Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan and Merle Dandridge as Natasha Ross on 'Station 19'
Robert and Natasha stay together

Natasha Ross (Merle Dandridge) survived the Season 6 finale, and she even kissed Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) when she came to. There’s no denying their once-secret romance now, and we’re rooting for them to successfully navigate a public relationship and the power imbalance. Maybe nearby Tacoma could use a new fire chief?

Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery on 'Station 19'
Travis gets a job with the new mayor

After talking big, idealistic talk about what he’d do as mayor of Seattle, Travis Montgomery (Jay Hayden) abruptly dropped out of the race and supported the other progressive candidate, Robel Osman (Emerson Brooks). Osman went on to win, but we think Trav could still do a world of good on his staff.

Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller on 'Station 19'
We get flashbacks with Ryan, Pruitt, and Dean

In our book, the final Station 19 season wouldn’t be complete without glimpses of the show’s dear departed — Ryan Tanner (Alberto Frezza), Pruitt Herrera (Miguel Sandoval), and Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan, shown here) — each of whom blazed an important legacy in the Station 19 story so far. Bring on the flashbacks!

Ferry crash on 'Grey's Anatomy'
We get one more Grey’s crossover event — a big one!

It’s been too long since Grey’s Anatomy had a major cataclysmic event. (Remember how good the ferry-crash episodes were back in Season 3?) With Station 19 ending, we think it’s time for another disaster to befall Shondaland’s version of Seattle, one that could give the spinoff an epic send-off.

Station 19

