‘Station 19’ Cancellation: Shonda Rhimes, Jaina Lee Ortiz & More Pay Tribute

Amid the news that Station 19 will end with its forthcoming seventh season, the creatives behind the ABC firefighter drama are beginning their goodbyes.

“Grateful for an unforgettable run,” executive producer Shonda Rhimes wrote on Instagram on Saturday, posting photos of the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff’s cast. “A heartfelt salute to the exceptional cast whose brilliance brought the characters to life and to the viewers who continued to make it possible! Thank you for the magic, the moments, and the memories. #station19.”

Jaina Lee Ortiz, who leads the Station 19 cast as Andy Herrera, reposted Rhimes’ message to her Instagram Stories and added one of her own. “Still processing this…” Ortiz wrote, per TVLine. “The love runs so deep. Thank you, Shonda.”

And actor Boris Kodjoe posted an Instagram photo of himself on set and in costume as Robert Sullivan. “Lots of fires left to fight,” he wrote. Back to business. #Season7.”

Station 19 co-showrunner Peter Paige, meanwhile, mourned the cancellation of two of his shows — following the axing of Freeform’s Good Trouble, which he co-created.

“Well, yesterday was pretty surreal: Station 19 coming to an end, and Good Trouble canceled. Not a great day — still wrapping my head around the news,” Paige wrote in an X thread on Sunday. “These shows (along with [Good Trouble predecessor] The Fosters) have been my home and my family for the more than the last decade.”

Paige went on: “I’ve been surrounded by such talented, good, kind people who really believe in using the power of TV to make the world a better place. There are not words to express how these shows have changed me, nor for my gratitude. My love to the casts, the writers, the crews, everyone at Shondaland, the people from the networks who supported the shows, and especially the fans — none of this would have been possible without all of you. Thank you. And as sad as I am, I am so, so, so much more grateful. We are truly the lucky ones.”

