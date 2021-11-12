‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Sizzle Reel Teases Rematch Between the Jedi & Darth Vader

Disney+ Day gave Star Wars fans their first look at the forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi event series which is slated to arrive next year.

The catch? Only subscribers are able to check out the minute-long tease featuring Ewan McGregor and showrunner Deborah Chow. In the sizzle, McGregor who returns to reprise his titular role as the titular Jedi Master, says, “There’s a hunger for this character to come back. The fans have been waiting long enough.”

Helping bring the vision of Obi-Wan’s next chapter to life is Chow, who has served as a director on the streamer’s other Star Wars series The Mandalorian. “Something that’s extremely exciting is the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi,” she gushes. “This is a dark time we’re coming into with him, just being a Jedi, it’s not safe. There are Jedi hunters out there.”

Set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Kenobi’s continued mission to protect Luke remains essential in the series. “At least he has this one task which is to keep Luke safe,” McGregor notes, looking at the bright side of Kenobi’s situation.

“That’s definitely a starting place for our story,” Chow teases. “The interesting thing is gonna be where it goes from there.” As previously announced, the series makes way for a reunion of epic proportions as Hayden Christensen returns to the role of Darth Vader.

“The most beautiful thing of all is that it’s brought me back together with Hayden,” McGregor remarks in the tease. Breathtaking concept art teases their rematch and behind-the-scenes footage reveals Christensen’s stunt prep for lightsaber fights to come.

See Also Disney+'s 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Sets Production and Unveils Cast Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, and more join Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in the series.

“We couldn’t tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without addressing Anakin or Vader,” Chow says in the sizzle. Adding to ante, McGregor teases that Kenobi and Vader will “have another swing at each other” and that “it might be quite satisfying for everybody.”

Check out the sizzle on Disney+ and stay tuned for more details on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, Series Premiere, 2022, Disney+