‘General Hospital’: John Reilly Tribute Episode to Include His Daughter Caitlin Reilly

The tribute episode General Hospital has put together for the late John Reilly (who played Sean Donely) will feature none other than the actor’s daughter, TikTok Caitlin Reilly, Variety reports. She will play Annie (previously Anna), the daughter of Sean and Tiffany Hill (Sharon Wyatt).

Courtney Halverson previously played the character, in two episodes in 2013. John Reilly played Sean on General Hospital from 1984 to 1995 and returned for episodes in 2008 and 2013.

“Words can’t describe how honored I am to be playing my dad’s daughter on the show,” Caitlin Reilly told Variety. “I grew up on the set of General Hospital, watching him work for years, so it’s exciting to dive into a new character in honor of him. He’ll absolutely be by my side in spirit on set rooting me on. It fills my heart with gratitude to be a part of this tribute to him, and to feel so close to him working on a show he loved so much doing.”

She shared the news on Instagram, simply putting three hearts in the caption alongside a screenshot of the announcement. In an Instagram story with the same screenshot, she wrote, “Going full camp for pops. Beyond grateful.” See it below.

Caitlin Reilly is best known for her videos on TikTok. She has also appeared in short films starting in 2010.

When her father passed in January 2021, a message from the show was shared on its official Twitter account. “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of John Reilly’s passing,” it read. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. Rest in peace.”

General Hospital, Weekdays, check local listings