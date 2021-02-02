Donny Boaz's Run as Chance on 'The Young and the Restless' Has Ended

Sad news for Donny Boaz fans: The actor's role as Chance on CBS's The Young and the Restless has come to an end.

The actor's last episode aired Monday, February 1. Boaz took to Instagram the day before to reveal the news. Based on the star's post, he was taken by surprise by the turn of events.

"Here's what I know... I was told that Chance is NOT being replaced or killed off. He's just not gonna be there anymore," Boaz wrote. "Overall, I am grateful and thankful for this amazing opportunity."

Boaz noted that he has appeared on The Young and the Restless in 108 episodes as Phillip "Chance" Chancellor IV. He also acknowledged his onscreen wife Melissa Ordway Gaston, who plays Abby on the show, writing, "I know I said I wanted us to be the greatest daytime tv couple ever, I aimed high, I’m sorry we didn’t get to see it through."

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS (Check your local listings)