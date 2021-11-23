Steve Burton Confirms ‘General Hospital’ Exit Over COVID Vaccine Mandate

The day after Ingo Rademacher’s last episode aired, General Hospital fans now know that Steve Burton’s out as well.

Burton, who has played Jason Morgan since 1991 (on-and-off, including a presumed death), shared the news in a video he posted on Instagram on November 23. “I know there’s been a lot of rumors and speculation about me and General Hospital, and I wanted you to hear it from me personally. Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate,” he said. “I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied, which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me. I don’t think anybody should lose their livelihood over this.

“But with that being said, you know me, I’ll always be grateful for my time at General Hospital,” he continued. “I love it there. I grew up there. … And I believe that when one door closes, multiple doors open, it’s always been my perspective, so I am excited to see what the future brings.”

Burton also said he’d be up to returning to General Hospital “maybe one day, if these mandates are lifted.” Watch the video below for his full statement.

Burton said he didn’t know when his final episode would be airing (or if it already has), but currently, Jason is missing after a tunnel collapse.

The backlash from the cast about cast members against the COVID vaccine mandate began in August. Then, Burton announced that he and Bradford Anderson (Damian Spinelli) had to postpone their Stone Cold and the Jackal August tour because Burton tested positive for COVID. “Long story short, I was exposed at work,” he said in a video shared to Instagram, later giving an update in which he said “all is well.”

