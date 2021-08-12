We’re just over halfway through 2021, and we’ve already said goodbye to some beloved TV stars. Though they’re gone, audiences can still enjoy their work on television, celebrating and remembering them for years to come.

Scroll down for some of other the television celebs who have left us so far this year.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.