Una Stubbs
We’re just over halfway through 2021, and we’ve already said goodbye to some beloved TV stars. Though they’re gone, audiences can still enjoy their work on television, celebrating and remembering them for years to come.

Scroll down for some of other the television celebs who have left us so far this year.

Una Stubbs
Una Stubbs

1937-2021

Cause of death: Unidentified Illness

Best Known for: The actress who played Mrs. Hudson in the cult hit Sherlock alongside Benedict Cumberbatch was also known for her work in shows like EastEnders, The Worst Witch, and Till Death Us Do Part. Her recent work includes parts in Call the Midwife, Midsomer Murders, and The Durrells.

Markie Post

1950-2021

Cause of death: Cancer

Best Known for: Post is best remembered for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan in the classic sitcom Night Court. She began the role in the show’s third season, in 1985, and was with the show until its end in 1992.

Prior to Night Court, Post first became familiar to TV viewers in the Lee Majors series The Fall Guy. Post played bail bondswoman Terri Michaels on the show from 1982-85.

In her post-Night Court career, Post notably headlined another sitcom, Hearts Afire (1992-95), in which she costarred with John Ritter.

Frank Bonner WKRP in Cincinnati
Frank Bonner

1942-2021

Cause of death: Complications from Lewy body dementia

Best Known for: The actor known for playing Herb Tarlek in the CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati from 1978 to 1982 has died. Bonner’s other TV roles included shows such as The New WKRP in Cincinnati, Just the Ten of Us, Sidekicks, Night Court, The Love Boat, and Saved by the Bell: The New Class.

Clarence Williams III Mod Squad
Clarence Williams III

1939-2021

Cause of death: Colon cancer

Best Known for: Williams was best known for playing Linc Hayes on The Mod Squad, from 1968 to 1973. His numerous TV credits include guest spots on Hill Street Blues, T.J. Hooker, Miami Vice, and Twin Peaks. More recently, he appeared on Empire, Memphis Beat, and Justified.

Arlene Golonka Mayberry RFD
Arlene Golonka

1936-2021

Cause of death: Alzheimer’s

Best Known for: Arlene Golonka was best known for her roles in Mayberry R.F.D. and The Andy Griffith Show. She featured in other TV shows including The Doctors, M*A*S*H, Get Smart, That Girl, Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, and Murder, She Wrote among others.. Golonka’s film credits include parts in Airport ’77, The In-Laws, and Hang ‘Em High.

Gavin MacLeod The Love Boat
Gavin MacLeod

1931-2021

Cause of death: Undisclosed

Best Known for: MacLeod was best known for playing Captain Merrill Stubing on The Love Boat from 1977 to 1987, after playing news writer Murray Slaughter on The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1970 to 1977. His numerous TV credits and guest spots include McHale’s Navy, Hogan’s Heroes, Oz, The King of Queens, JAG, and That ’70s Show.

Paul Mooney
Paul Mooney

1941-2021

Cause of death: Heart Attack

Best Known for: A comedic giant, Mooney was best known as Richard Pryor’s writing partner. Over the years he penned episodes for In Living Color, Chappelle’s Show, The Roseanne Show, Pryor’s Place, The Richard Pryor Show, and Sanford and Son among others. Mooney’s acting credits include The Richard Pryor Show, Good Times, Chappelle’s Show, and Judge Mooney.

Charles Grodin
Charles Grodin

1935-2021

Cause of death: Bone Marrow Cancer

Best Known for: This actor was best known for his film work in titles ranging from The Heartbreak Kid and Midnight Run to Beethoven, King Kong, and Rosemary’s Baby. He’s also remembered for romancing Miss Piggy in The Great Muppet Caper. Among Grodin’s TV credits are Madoff, Louie, Fresno, Law & Order: SVU, and The Charles Grodin Show.

Norman Lloyd St. Elsewhere
Norman Lloyd

1914-2021

Cause of death: Undisclosed

Best known for: Loyd was best known for playing Dr. Daniel Auschlander on St. Elsewhere (pictured above). His other TV credits include Seven Days, The Practice, and most recently a guest spot on Modern Family. He also directed episodes of Alfred Hitchcock: Presents and The Alfred Hitchcock Hour. On the film side, Lloyd was in Saboteur, Dead Poets Society, and In Her Shoes. His career on-screen started in the TV movie The Streets of New York in 1939.

Olympia Dukakis
Olympia Dukakis

1931-2021

Cause of death: Undisclosed

Best Known for: Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis has died. The performer’s brother, Apollo Dukakis shared the news via Facebook, writing on May 1, “My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City. After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis.” Along with award-winning role as Cher’s Brooklyn-based mom in Moonstruck, Dukakis was known for her longtime role as Anna Madrigal, the transgendered landlady from Armistad Maupin’s Tales of the City TV franchise. She most recently reprised her role as Anna Madrigal in Netflix’s 2019 revival. Other titles Dukakis is known for include Steel Magnolias, Mighty Aphrodite, Mr. Holland’s Opus, Forgive Me, Switch, Look Who’s Talking, Picture Perfect, and Center of the Universe.

 

Survivor Millennials vs. Gen. X Sunday Burquest
Sunday Burquest

1971-2021

Cause of death: Esophageal and ovarian cancer

Best known for: Burquest was best known for competing on Survivor, in Millennials vs. Gen X in 2016. She was a pastor when she joined the cast for its 33rd season and came in seventh (after lasting for 35 days). Survivor host Jeff Probst wrote on Instagram that she “had one of the brightest smiles of any person to ever play Survivor. She radiated kindness and understanding to anyone lucky enough to be in her presence.”

Burquest also wrote Grit Girl: Power to Survive Inspired by Grace about her battle with cancer in 2018.

Joseph Siravo
Joseph Siravo

1955-2021

Cause of death: Colon cancer

Best known for: Siravo is best known for playing Johnny “Johnny Boy” Soprano, Tony’s father, in five episodes of the HBO drama, The Sopranos. His other TV credits include For Life, American Crime Story, Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, and Made in Jersey. He was also well known in the theater world, with the veteran Broadway actor playing Angelo “Gyp” DeCarlo in Jersey Boys.

Anne Beatts
Ann Beatts

1947-2021

Cause of death: Undisclosed

Best Known for: The comedy creative died at her home in West Hollywood on April 7 per her friend Rona Edwards, according to Variety. Her credits include writing and acting on NBC’s long-running sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. She’s the creator of the ’80s comedy Square Pegs which starred Sarah Jessica Parker. Beatts also served as a producer on A Different World.

Walter Olkewicz
Walter Olkewicz

1948-2021

Cause of death: Following a long illness

Best Known for: Olkewicz died following a long history of health issues according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor is best known for his role in David Lynch’s mystery series Twin Peaks as Jean-Michel Renault. He even reprised the role for Showtime’s 2017 revival. His other notable work includes Grace Under Fire, Steven Spielberg’s 1941, The Client, Night Court, and Wizards and Warriors.

Paul Ritter Chernobyl HBO 2019 Anatoly Dyatlov
Paul Ritter

1966-2021

Cause of death: Brain tumor

Best known for: Ritter was best known for playing Martin Goodman, the patriarch of the U.K. comedy, Friday Night Dinner, from 2011 to 2020. His other TV credits include Belgravia, Cold Feet, The Capture, and Chernobyl (pictured above). In a statement to the BBC, his agent called him “an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill” and “fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny.”

 

Joe Cipriano Mark Elliott
Mark Elliott

1939-2021

Cause of death: Heart attack

Best known for: Elliott was best known for lending his voice to Disney movie trailers, television promos, and home video titles from the 1970s to 2000s, beginning with Smokey and the Bandit. He also did the voiceover work for promotional materials for Star Wars, Cinderella, The Lion King, and more. He also narrated for The Magical World of Disney. “With Mark, I learned how our shared radio background was the perfect experience for promos,” fellow voiceover artist Joe Cipriano wrote on Facebook alongside the above photo. “We talked in between his promo sessions and he told me two things about promos – never take a vacation and never buy a home based on voice over income.”

gloria henry
Gloria Henry

1923-2021

Cause of death: Undisclosed

Best Known for: The actress known to most as sitcom mom Alice Mitchell, made a name for herself on CBS’s Dennis the Menace. Among her other TV credits are roles on The Files of Jeffrey Jones, Perry Mason, Doogie Howser, M.D., and Dallas. Her most recent credit included a guest appearance in the comedy Parks and Recreation.

George Segal
George Segal

1934-2021

Cause of death: Bypass Surgery Complications

Best Known for: An Oscar-nominated actor, Segal most recently brought laughter to viewers with his role as Pops in ABC’s The Goldbergs. Performing since the ’60s, Segal’s portfolio includes roles in Just Shoot Me!, Murphy’s Law, Entourage, and Retired at 35. The actor earned his Oscar nomination in 1967 for his role as Nick in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Richard Gilliland Just Our Luck
Richard Gilliland

1950-2021

Cause of death: Brief illness

Best known for: Gilliland was perhaps best known for recurring as J.D. Shackelford on Designing Women, beginning in 1986. (It was on the CBS comedy that he met his future wife Jean Smart; they later worked together on 24.) His numerous TV credits include McMillan & Wife, Operation Petticoat, The Waltons, Just Our Luck (pictured above), and thirtysomething. He most recently appeared on Imposters, Criminal Minds, CSI, and Scandal.

Sabine Schmitz Top Gear Premiere
Sabine Schmitz

1969-2021

Cause of death: Cancer

Best known for: Schmitz was a racing driver best known for being the only woman to win one of the world’s toughest racing circuits, Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany, in 1996 and 1997. She also appeared on Top Gear in 2004 and became a host on the BBC series in 2016. The series will dedicate the March 21 episode to her. “She gave me pointers on how to drive a Ferrari very fast and hunted me down in a banger race. Brilliantly bonkers and an amazing human being!” current Top Gear host Paddy McGuinness tweeted.

Claudia Black Cliff Simon Stargate Continuum Ba'al
Cliff Simon

1962-2021

Cause of death: Kiteboarding accident

Best known for: Simon was best known for playing the villain on the sci-fi series Stargate SG-1, Ba’al, in 15 episodes from 2001 to 2007. His other TV credits include guest spots on Nash Bridges, 24, all three NCIS series, Days of Our Lives, The Americans, and Castle. A message posted to his Facebook page reads, “He was known to most of you on this page as the villain you loved to hate, Ba’al, from Stargate SG-1. But as he said, ‘acting is what I do, it’s only a part of who I am.’ And he was SO much more — a true original, an adventurer, a sailor, swimmer, dancer, actor, author.”

NBC Nightly News Roger Mudd
Roger Mudd

1928-2021

Cause of death: Complications from kidney failure

Best known for: Roger Mudd was a Peabody Award-winning journalist who was best known for asking presidential candidate Edward Kennedy in 1979 why he wanted to be president. (Kennedy struggled with his answer.) He began working with CBS News in 1961 and was CBS Evening News‘ regular substitute for Walter Cronkite. When Mudd wasn’t chosen as Cronkite’s replacement, he left CBS in 1980 and joined NBC as chief Washington correspondent then co-hosted NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw. He also hosted programs on the History Channel from 1995 through 2004.

Jahmil French
Jahmil French

1992-2021

Cause of death: Undisclosed

Best Known for: Degrassi: The Next Generation actor Jahmil French has died. The Canadian Star was 29. French’s death has been confirmed by Josh Safran, who created and directed the Netflix series Soundtrack in which French starred. Along with playing Dave Turner on Degrassi: The Next Generation from 2009 to 2013, French’s other notable credits include parts in The Divide, Remedy, Let’s Get Physical, Flashpoint, and Boost.

Rush Limbaugh
Rush Limbaugh

1951-2021

Cause of death: Complications from lung cancer

Best known for: The controversial radio show host and author was best known for his conservative viewpoints on his radio show. He had his own talk show and appeared as a guest on various news programs over the years. He also guest starred as himself on The Drew Carey Show and voiced a fictional version of himself on Family Guy.

His wife, Kathryn, shared news of his passing on his talk show on February 17. “Rush will forever be the greatest of all time,” she said. “Rush was an extraordinary man, a gentle giant, brilliant, quick-witted, genuinely kind, extremely generous, passionate, courageous and the hardest-working person I know.”

Brayden Smith Jeopardy
Brayden Smith

1996-2021

Cause of death: Undisclosed

Best Known for: Jeopardy! champion Brayden Smith has died. The young contestant was 24. He had a five-game winning streak, and was one of Alex Trebek’s final contestants. Smith earned more than $115,000 during his run on the show.

Alaskan Bush People Billy Brown
Billy Brown

1952-2021

Cause of death: Seizure

Best Known for: The patriarch of the Brown family, Billy features in 12 seasons of Discovery’s wildly popular reality series Alaskan Bush People. The outdoorsman embraced nature, his family, and life during his years in the Alaskan Bush. Following the reveal of Brown’s death, Discovery released a statement via social media, writing, “We are devastated to hear of Billy Brown’s sudden passing. He has been part of the @discovery family for years – a trailblazer, a lovely man, and most definitely one of a kind. Our heart is with his family and those that knew him and loved him as they deal with this devastating loss.”

Mary Wilson
Mary Wilson

1944-2021

Cause of death: Undisclosed

Best Known for: Supremes co-founder and musical icon Mary Wilson has died. The performer was 76. Her career spans decades as Wilson made her mark in the music world, performing on songs such as “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Baby Love,” “Come See About Me,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” and “You Can’t Hurry Love” among others. Throughout the years, Wilson appeared on various TV programs including The Ed Sullivan Show, The Merv Griffin Show, The Bob Hope Show, Hollywood Squares, and most recently on Dancing with the Stars. Along with being an accomplished singer, Wilson was also a published author.

Pedro Gomez ESPN
Pedro Gomez

1962-2021

Cause of death: Undisclosed

Best known for: The ESPN anchor was best known for his coverage of Major League Baseball. He was a correspondent for shows such as SportsCenter and Baseball Tonight and a voting member for the Baseball Hall of Fame. He reported on key moments in MLB history, including Barry Bonds going for the home run record during controversy about steroids and the post-season game (during the 2003 National League Championship Series) when a fan tried to catch a foul ball above the leftfielder. He covered baseball at several newspapers before joining ESPN.

Christopher Plummer
Christopher Plummer

1929-2021

Cause of death: Undisclosed

Best Known for: Acting legend Christopher Plummer, who has died at 91, is known for his stage work, film, and TV roles. He’s been awarded two Emmys and one Oscar over the course of his seven-decade career. Among Plummer’s TV credits are roles in The Thorn Birds, Crossings, Berlin Lady, Arthur Hailey’s the Moneychangers, Counterstrike, Nuremberg, and most recently 2019’s Departure. He also narrated the animated TV series Madeline. Film highlights include The Sound of Music, Beginners, All the Money in the World, The Last Station, The Insider, and A Beautiful Mind, among others. Plummer is also the father of actress Amanda Plummer (Ratched, Pulp Fiction).

Sons of Anarchy Hal Holbrook
Hal Holbrook

192-2021

Cause of death: Undisclosed

Best Known for: Hal Holbrook who was known for portraying Mark Twain in his renowned one-man show has died. The Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated performer who was 95, passed away on January 23, days before his death was announced by his assistant via The New York Times on February 2. Holbrook carved out a lengthy career in Hollywood appearing on various TV shows including The Brighter Day, Designing Woman, Evening Shade, The West Wing, ER, NCIS, The Sopranos, Rectify, Sons of Anarchy, Grey’s Anatomy, and most recently on Hawaii Five-0 in 2017. Over the years, Holbrook was nominated for several Emmys and won for his roles in the miniseries Lincoln, Pueblo, The Bold Ones: The Senator, and Portrait of America. Holbrook became the oldest Oscar-nominated actor in 2008 (he was dethroned by Robert Duvall in 2015), for his role in Sean Penn’s Into the Wild, he was 82. Other films Holbrook appeared in include his role as Deep Throat in All the President’s Men, Men of Honor, The Firm, Water for Elephants, Stephen Spielberg’s Lincoln, and Wall Street among others. Holbrook leaves behind three children, Victoria, David, and Eve. His wife and Designing Women costar Dixie Carter passed away in 2010.

saved by the bell dustin diamond
Dustin Diamond

1977-2021

Cause of death: Stage 4 Lung Cancer

Best Known for: Actor Dustin Diamond has died after a battle with lung cancer. The star was 44. Diamond is best known for playing Samuel “Screech” Powers, originating the role on Good Morning, Miss Bliss before the Saturday morning program transformed into the better-known Saved by the Bell. Throughout the years, Diamond reprised his role in Saved by the Bell‘s sequels and follow-ups including The College Years, Wedding in Las Vegas, and The New Class. In 2013, he competed in Britain’s Celebrity Big Brother.

Cicely Tyson
Cicely Tyson

1924-2021

Cause of death: Undisclosed

Best Known for: Legendary actress Cicely Tyson has died. She was 96. News of the star’s death was announced by her family, via representative Larry Thompson, according to the Associated Press. Acclaimed for her roles on stage, television, and film, she’s the recipient of an honorary Oscar (awarded in 2019) and earned a nomination in 1973 for her role in Sounder. She was nominated for several Emmys throughout the years including for her role in ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder, and won three statues at prior ceremonies. Among some of the other TV titles Tyson is known for are Roots, Sweet Justice, Cherish the Day, House of Cards, The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, and East Side/West Side. She’s appeared in films such as The Help, Fried Green Tomatoes, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, and The Blue Bird. Along with her success onscreen, Tyson’s also a Broadway starlet, and won a Tony for her work in The Trip to Bountiful. Days before her death, Tyson released her memoir Just As I Am.

Cloris Leachman
Cloris Leachman

1926-2021

Cause of death: Natural causes

Best Known for: The undeniably funny Cloris Leachman has died. The actress was 94. Best known for her roles in comedic staples like The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Phyllis, The Facts of Life, Malcolm in the Middle, and Raising Hope, Leachman certainly made her mark on Hollywood. In recent years, she made a splash on Dancing with the Stars, dropped in on Mad About You, and got strange on American Gods. Her indelible career spans over seven decades and it shows. The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress will certainly be remembered.

Bruce Kirby Medical Center
Bruce Kirby

1925-2021

Cause of death: Undisclosed

Best Known for: Kirby, who is best known for playing authority figures in shows like Columbo and L.A. Law, has died at 95. The actor who was also father to the late actor Bruno Kirby (City Slickers), died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to a Facebook post from his other son, John. Along with roles in shows like Columbo, L.A. Law, and Medical Center (above), Kirby also appears in such films as Stand By Me, Crash, and The Muppet Movie.

Mira Furlan
Mira Furlan

1955-2021

Cause of death: Complications of West Nile Virus

Best Known for: Mira Furlan, star of TV shows including Lost and Babylon 5, has died at 65. The Croatian actress emigrated to the U.S. with her husband, director Goran Gajic, in 1991. On Babylon 5 she portrayed Ambassador Delenn; on Lost she played the role of Danielle Rousseau, a French woman who was seven months pregnant when the plane crashed.

Siegfried Fischbacher Roy Horn
Siegfried Fischbacher

1939-2021

Cause of death: Pancreatic cancer

Best known for: Fischbacher (above left) and his partner on stage Roy Horn were well-known for their shows in Las Vegas combining illusions and big cats. Fischbacher appeared in movies like Ocean’s Eleven and Vegas Vacation, and he and Horn were guests on talk shows like Good Morning America, Entertainment Tonight, Larry King Live, and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Fischbacher also guest starred as himself on TV shows like Bassie & Adriaan and on food shows like Dinner: Impossible and Bizarre Foods America.

The Loud Family Patricia
Patricia Loud

1926-2021

Cause of death: Natural causes

Best known for: Being the matriarch in the PBS docuseries An American Family in 1973

John Reilly General Hospital
John Reilly

1936-2021

Cause of death: Not Disclosed

Best known for: His roles in soaps such as General Hosptial, Passions, and Sunset Beach. He also appears in several episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210 and voices the character Clint Barton (a.k.a. Hawkeye) in the ’90s animated series Iron Man.

Tommy Lasorda LA Dodgers
Tommy Lasorda

1927-2021

Cause of death: Cardiopulmonary Arrest

Best known for: Managing the Los Angeles Dodgers. This baseball legend’s TV credits include roles on Everybody Loves Raymond, Fantasy Island, CHiPs, and more.

Deezer D ER Nurse Malik
Dearon "Deezer D" Thompson

1965-2021

Cause of death: Unknown

Best known for: Playing Nurse Malik on ER throughout its 15-year run. His other TV credits include Star-ving and The John Larroquette Show.

Tanya Roberts Charlie's Angels
Tanya Roberts

1955-2021

Cause of death: Unknown

Best known for: Her roles on That 70’s Show (Midge Pinciotti) and Charlie’s Angels (Julie Rogers). Her other TV credits include Barbershop, Eve, and Hot Line.

Barbara Shelley Village of the Damned
Barbara Shelley

1932-2021

Cause of death: Underlying conditions after contracting COVID-19

Best known for: Her work in British horror films. On TV she played Sorasta on Doctor Who. Her other TV credits include EastEnders, The Borgias, and Crown Court.

George Gerdes The 11th Green
George Gerdes

1948-2021

Cause of death: Brain aneurysm

Best known for: The character actor appeared on TV shows such as Perry Mason, Grey’s Anatomy, Bosch, NCIS, ER, and The X-Files.