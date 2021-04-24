7 Shows to Watch While You Wait for ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2

Kindness makes a comeback this July 23 with the return of everyone’s favorite optimist Ted Lasso. Apple TV+ has dropped the teaser trailer for Season 2 of the series, and fans are already gearing up for more heartwarming and hilarious moments between Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and fictional English soccer team AFC Richmond.

Sudeikis scooped a Golden Globe for his performance while the series also won at the Critics’ Choice and SAG awards. And for good reason too! Funny, uplifting, and well-executed, Ted Lasso has quickly become a standout of Apple TV+’s scripted TV content.

But July is still a ways away for fans of the show. Until then, we’ve come up with some more TV series that may fill the massive Ted Lasso-shaped void on our screens, and could even introduce a new heartwarming favorite!

