7 Shows to Watch While You Wait for ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2

Ted Lasso
Kindness makes a comeback this July 23 with the return of everyone’s favorite optimist Ted Lasso. Apple TV+ has dropped the teaser trailer for Season 2 of the series, and fans are already gearing up for more heartwarming and hilarious moments between Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and fictional English soccer team AFC Richmond. 

Sudeikis scooped a Golden Globe for his performance while the series also won at the Critics’ Choice and SAG awards. And for good reason too! Funny, uplifting, and well-executed, Ted Lasso has quickly become a standout of Apple TV+’s scripted TV content.

But July is still a ways away for fans of the show. Until then, we’ve come up with some more TV series that may fill the massive Ted Lasso-shaped void on our screens, and could even introduce a new heartwarming favorite! 

Ted Lasso, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, July 23, Apple TV+

The Good Place
The Good Place (NBC)

The success of Michael Shur’s The Good Place  lies in its ability to reflect on the human experience in an innovative and comedic manner. Over the course of four seasons, the series has followed Eleanor (Kristen Bell) as she not only navigates the afterlife but most importantly tries to become a good person. Just as Ted Lasso provides its viewers with an optimistic outlook on life, The Good Place gives the philosophical tools to reflect deeper on what exactly it means to live a good life.

Parks and Recreation
Parks and Recreation (NBC)

Take a plucky leader, place them in an offbeat setting where their positivity shines, and you’ve got a sitcom recipe for success. Parks and Recreation introduced viewers to the eclectic town of Pawnee, Indiana through the rose-tinted glasses of Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler). Like Ted, Leslie is an immediate stand-out with her over-the-top charisma and positivity, who believes in her city even when no one else does. It’s impossible not to fall in love with the notable ensemble cast. Despite their differences, the Parks and Rec crew always manage to band together for some touching and hilarious displays of teamwork.

The League
The League (FX)

While certainly not a wholesome comedy like Lasso, The League combines humor, friendship, and sports discourse to create an entertaining and comedic watch. Following a longtime group of friends and their fantasy football league, this FX series uses the crudest of humor (think, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia kind of crude). It features abhorrent characters that somehow, despite their flaws, just work insanely well together. Plus, inappropriate one-liners that will stay in your head for weeks… for better or worse.

Lodge 49
Lodge 49 (AMC)

Lodge 49 is one of those “you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone” type of shows. Originally airing on AMC, the series follows Sean Dudley, or “Dud” (Wyatt Russell) as he seeks to find a purpose in life after seemingly never-ending hard times. After finding a mysterious ring he is sent on a journey to recover the life he lost. Like Ted Lasso, Lodge 49 centers around one hopeful protagonist whose optimism distinguishes him from others in his orbit.

Kim's Convenience
Kim's Convenience (Netflix)

Kim’s Convenience tells the story of a Korean-Canadian family that runs a convenience store in Toronto. With a wonderful balance of humor and sincerity, the show features  impactful relationships, seen particularly in the complications between Appa (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) and his son Jung (Simu Liu). Above all, the show is charming and understated with some wickedly funny moments. It’s certainly not one to miss in the hunt for a new Lasso-esque favorite.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

If you’re looking for a quirky yet lovable show to fall in love with, look no further than Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which will certainly be music to your ears. The  warmth radiating off of this series is palpable. The show follows Zoey (Jane Levy) as she navigates the highs and lows of her adult life with a bit of a twist. After an MRI scan gone wrong, she can now perceive the innermost thoughts of those around her — specifically through song. A vibrant series with stories of love, loss, and friendship, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is a welcome companion to Ted Lasso’s heartwarming positivity.

Scrubs
Scrubs (NBC)

From the mind of Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Scrubs has stood the test of time as a sitcom classic, 20 years after it first aired. Critics and viewers were drawn into the quirky environment of Sacred Heart Hospital for a nine-season run. And it’s clear why! Like Lasso, Scrubs uses its charm to erect characters that are not only hilarious but also real and relatable, making the audience laugh but also deeply care about these lovable medical workers.

