‘Ted Lasso’ Keeps the Kindness Going in Season 2 Trailer as Apple Sets Premiere Date (VIDEO)

Everyone’s favorite soccer coach is coming back. Apple TV+ has announcedTed Lasso‘s Season 2 premiere date alongside a newly-released trailer.

Ted and the AFC Richmond team will kick things off Friday, July 23, 2021, when the hit series returns for its highly-anticipated second season. And just as you’d expect, the kindness continues in the two-minute trailer featuring Jason Sudeikis in his titular role alongside returning stars Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed, Brendan Hunt, Phil Dunster, and more.

Lasso even teased the premiere date via Twitter, writing, “I always hear the question: who let the dogs out (who who who who)? With respect to The Baha Men, I prefer WHEN let the dogs out (when when when when)? ‘Cause guess what, Greyhounds? Our 2nd season starts 7/23! Can I get a Bah Amen!? That’s what I used to think they were called.”

The series which follows a college football coach’s journey to becoming the head of an English soccer team, is a true fish out of water tale. But as with Season 1, it would seem that Ted’s continuing to cast his spell over the people he’s won over as well as some new faces.

An awards darling, Ted Lasso‘s already accrued accolades from the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards. The show was renewed for Season 3 not long after its Season 2 renewal news broke. Catch a peek of Ted’s signature winning attitude working its magic in the trailer below, and mark your calendars for the July premiere on Apple TV+.

Ted Lasso, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, July 23, Apple TV+