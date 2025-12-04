‘Shifting Gears’: Pamela Adlon Guest Stars as Gabe’s Mom in Holiday Episode (PHOTOS)

With the holidays comes the added pressure of gift-giving, seeing family and friends, and maintaining relationships. In the mid-season finale of Shifting Gears, tensions arise among the characters as the holiday pressure builds and parents come home for the holidays.

The description for the December 10 episode, titled “Nutcracker,” reads, “This holiday season, the Parkers discover that romance isn’t always a smooth ride as Matt (Tim Allen) and Eve (Jenna Elfman) are on thin ice, Gabe (Seann William Scott) enlists Riley (Kat Dennings) to help Amelie (Carson Fagerbakke) impress his mom, and Carter (Maxwell Simkins) seeks help with his ‘promposal.'” Pamela Adlon guest stars as Gabe’s mom.

The series also stars Daryl “Chill” Mitchell as Stitch, an employee and friend of Matt, and Barrett Margolis as Georgia, Matt’s granddaughter.

After December 10, the ABC sitcom will return with new Season 2 episodes on January 7, 2026. But before that, see photos below of the Christmas episode as the Parkers and their friends celebrate the holidays.

Shifting Gears, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC