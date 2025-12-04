‘Shifting Gears’: Pamela Adlon Guest Stars as Gabe’s Mom in Holiday Episode (PHOTOS)

Brittany Sims
'Shifting Gears' Season 2 Christmas episode, December 10, 2025
Disney/Raymond Liu

With the holidays comes the added pressure of gift-giving, seeing family and friends, and maintaining relationships. In the mid-season finale of Shifting Gears, tensions arise among the characters as the holiday pressure builds and parents come home for the holidays.

The description for the December 10 episode, titled “Nutcracker,” reads, “This holiday season, the Parkers discover that romance isn’t always a smooth ride as Matt (Tim Allen) and Eve (Jenna Elfman) are on thin ice, Gabe (Seann William Scott) enlists Riley (Kat Dennings) to help Amelie (Carson Fagerbakke) impress his mom, and Carter (Maxwell Simkins) seeks help with his ‘promposal.'” Pamela Adlon guest stars as Gabe’s mom. 

The series also stars Daryl “Chill” Mitchell as Stitch, an employee and friend of Matt, and Barrett Margolis as Georgia, Matt’s granddaughter.

After December 10, the ABC sitcom will return with new Season 2 episodes on January 7, 2026. But before that, see photos below of the Christmas episode as the Parkers and their friends celebrate the holidays.

Shifting Gears, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC

PAMELA ADLON, SEANN WILLIAM SCOTT in
Disney/Raymond Liu

Family Reunion

Gabe is reunited with his mom (Pamela Adlon) at the car shop in an emotional scene.

Disney/Raymond Liu

A New Guest Star

Adlon’s character visits Matt’s car shop during the holidays. She runs into Matt, who appears in good spirits as he carries a Santa sack.

KAT DENNINGS, MAXWELL SIMKINS, TIM ALLEN, JENNA ELFMAN, BARRETT MARGOLIS in
Disney/Raymond Liu

Decking The Halls

The Parker family and Eve decorate the Parker’s house for Christmas.

Georgia looks shocked at something Eve said as she holds Nutcrackers in her hands.

MAXWELL SIMKINS, BARRETT MARGOLIS, TIM ALLEN, KAT DENNINGS in
Disney/Raymond Liu

Family Time

Matt, Riley, Georgia, and Carter celebrate Christmas at home as they sit down in their pajamas and watch a movie.

SEANN WILLIAM SCOTT, KAT DENNINGS, DARYL “CHILL” MITCHELL in
Disney Raymond/Liu

Friend Time

Gabe, Riley, and Stitch share chips and guacamole in the car shop as Gabe enlists them to help with Amelie impressing his mom.

GABRIELLA BRIDGMON, EASTON MAGLIARDITI, MAXWELL SIMKINS, KITTRELL POE, YASMINE ARYA in
Disney/Raymond Liu

Prom?

Carter enlists his friends from Eve’s dance studio to help him with a dance for a promposal.

CARSON FAGERBAKKE, SEANN WILLIAM SCOTT in
Disney/Raymond Liu

Dinner with the Parents

Gabe and Amelie are all smiles at a Christmas dinner with his mom.

KAT DENNINGS, JENNA ELFMAN, TIM ALLEN in
Disney/Raymond Liu

Christmas Kiss

Matt and Eve share a kiss despite tension in their relationship.

Riley looks on with happiness at her son’s promposal.

Jenna Elfman in
Disney/Raymond Liu

Gift Giving

Eve seems happy about this snow globe — from Matt?

Barrett Margolis and Santa in
Disney/Raymond Liu

Santa's Little Helper

Georgia is on Santa’s nice list as she rides in the sleigh with him to help out with Carter’s promposal.

