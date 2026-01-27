‘Sheriff Country’ Midseason Premiere Photos Reveal Boone Injury After Travis Shot in Attack

Sheriff Country returns from its midseason break on Friday, February 27, and the new photos have us worried about a major character — and not the one who was shot at the end of the fall finale!

In “Crucible, Part 2,” CBS teases, “With Travis’ [Christopher Gorham] life on the line and the sheriff’s office under attack, Mickey [Morena Baccarin] must do whatever it takes to protect her people.” The photos, which you can check out below, offer a look at Mickey and Boone (Matt Lauria) dealing with the attack — and it looks like Boone’s going to be hurt. What they don’t show is anything having to do with Travis’ fate.

At the end of the first part of “Crucible,” the sheriff’s station came under attack because they were holding the Barlo patriarch, Enoch (Michael Gaston), following the FBI arresting him for tax evasion; his daughter was also in the middle of a custody dispute. In the process, Mickey’s ex-husband Travis was shot, as Cassidy (Michele Weaver) relayed to the sheriff as the episode ended.

“The way the story will unravel in the back half of the season will have really emotional ramifications for not just Mickey, but for Skye [Amanda Arcuri], for Boone. This siege episode and what’s happening will really bind our characters together in, I think, a way that they’ve never been before. The first half of the season, we started off, as you well recall, with Boone investigating Skye for Brandon’s murder. And if they can survive long enough, I think our heroes will emerge stronger for it,” showrunner Matt Lopez told TV Insider after the fall finale.

What’s going on in Episode 10 “puts all of [Mickey’s] skills to this ultimate test, and I can’t wait for audiences to see it. It might be Morena’s finest hour on the show, and she’s already had, through halfway of a season of television, so many because she’s dealing with 10 different balls in the air. A person has been shot,” he continued.

“That would be stressful enough, but it’s her ex-husband and the father of her child who she still harbors some feelings for. At the same time, she has this incredibly fraught and dangerous situation to manage in her role as the sheriff, and that’s very much the waters we play in all season long. I think one of the reasons audiences have responded to Mickey is this dichotomy between a woman who, on the one hand is a mom and a daughter and a mentor, and on the other hand is the sheriff of a small town. And in many ways, all the episodes we’ve been telling in some way play off of that theme. But in this two-part mid-season finale, that is put to the most extreme test it’s had yet.”

Sheriff Country, Midseason Return, Friday, February 27, 8/7c, CBS