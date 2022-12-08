‘Shadow and Bone’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date — See What’s to Come (PHOTOS)

Ben Barnes in 'Shadow and Bone'
Dávid Lukács/Netflix

It won’t be too long before you get the answers to the questions you’ve had about Shadow and Bone since the Season 1 finale. Netflix has announced that the eight-episode Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The streaming service has also released new photos, which you can check out above and below.

In Season 2, Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) is on the run. To some, she’s a beacon of hope to some and to others, she’s a suspected traitor, but she’s determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. But General Kirigan (Ben Barnes) has returned to finish what he started — and he has a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits. Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) must rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers. Back in Ketterdam, the Crows must forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives. When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner.

The series also stars Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin), Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar), Lewis Tan (Tolya Yul-Bataar), Anna Leong Brophy (Tamar Kir-Bataar), Jack Wolfe (Wylan Hendriks), and Patrick Gibson (Nikolai Lantsov).

“The most wonderful thing about Season 2 is that we get to advance the story of these characters that we’d left in precarious positions at the end of Season 1,” co-showrunner, executive producer and writer Eric Heisserer said in a statement. “There’s a lot of potential for them this season. They have to face the consequences for their actions, and then they get to meet new people along the way. The Grishaverse also expands in this season, both in mythology and in characters. In doing so, we expand the world, we go to new locations, we visit Novyi Zem and Shu Han, and those are all integral to the narrative.”

Added co-showrunner, executive producer and writer Daegan Fryklind, “We’ve also really dug into more of the mythology this season in terms of the amplifiers, but also the creator of the amplifiers, Morozova, who he was, what his backstory is, and how he ties into this world. We go out and we go deeper.”

And according to author and executive producer Leigh Bardugo, “I think the readers now trust our writers the way that I do. This season I was able to step back and put the show more firmly in their hands. Every part of the Grishaverse is coming into play. We are going to get to see some incredible new characters. We’re going to see characters interacting with each other, questing with each other, fighting and laughing with each other, who we never got to see together in the books. And I think that’s a unique thing about this show. Readers are not only going to be surprised by the way that these storylines crash into each other, they’re never going to know where the next move is coming from — and that actually was a pleasure for me because I got to be surprised by my own stories.”

Check out the Season 2 photos below.

Shadow and Bone, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, March 16, 2023, Netflix

Archie Renaux and Jessie Mei Li in 'Shadow and Bone'
Courtesy of Netflix

Malyen Oretsev (Archie Renaux) and Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li)

Danielle Galligan, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, and Jack Wolfe in 'Shadow and Bone'
Courtesy of Netflix

Nina Zenik (Danielle Galligan), Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter), Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman), Jesper Fahey (Kit Young), and Wylan (Jack Wolfe)

Archie Renaux and Jessie Mei Li in 'Shadow and Bone'
Courtesy of Netflix

Malyen Oretsev and Alina Starkov

Patrick Gibson in 'Shadow and Bone'
Dávid Lukács/Netflix

Sturhmond (Patrick Gibson)

Calahan Skogman in 'Shadow and Bone'
Dávid Lukács/Netflix

Matthias (Calahan Skogman)

Jack Wolfe and Kit Young in 'Shadow and Bone'
Timea Saghy/Netflix

Wylan and Jesper

Freddy Carter and Amita Suman in 'Shadow and Bone'
Timea Saghy/Netflix

Kaz and Inej

Lewis Tan and Anna Leong Brophy in 'Shadow and Bone'
Dávid Lukács/Netflix

Tolya (Lewis Tan) and Tamar (Anna Leong Brophy)

