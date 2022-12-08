It won’t be too long before you get the answers to the questions you’ve had about Shadow and Bone since the Season 1 finale. Netflix has announced that the eight-episode Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The streaming service has also released new photos, which you can check out above and below.

In Season 2, Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) is on the run. To some, she’s a beacon of hope to some and to others, she’s a suspected traitor, but she’s determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. But General Kirigan (Ben Barnes) has returned to finish what he started — and he has a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits. Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) must rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers. Back in Ketterdam, the Crows must forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives. When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner.

The series also stars Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin), Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar), Lewis Tan (Tolya Yul-Bataar), Anna Leong Brophy (Tamar Kir-Bataar), Jack Wolfe (Wylan Hendriks), and Patrick Gibson (Nikolai Lantsov).

“The most wonderful thing about Season 2 is that we get to advance the story of these characters that we’d left in precarious positions at the end of Season 1,” co-showrunner, executive producer and writer Eric Heisserer said in a statement. “There’s a lot of potential for them this season. They have to face the consequences for their actions, and then they get to meet new people along the way. The Grishaverse also expands in this season, both in mythology and in characters. In doing so, we expand the world, we go to new locations, we visit Novyi Zem and Shu Han, and those are all integral to the narrative.”

Added co-showrunner, executive producer and writer Daegan Fryklind, “We’ve also really dug into more of the mythology this season in terms of the amplifiers, but also the creator of the amplifiers, Morozova, who he was, what his backstory is, and how he ties into this world. We go out and we go deeper.”

And according to author and executive producer Leigh Bardugo, “I think the readers now trust our writers the way that I do. This season I was able to step back and put the show more firmly in their hands. Every part of the Grishaverse is coming into play. We are going to get to see some incredible new characters. We’re going to see characters interacting with each other, questing with each other, fighting and laughing with each other, who we never got to see together in the books. And I think that’s a unique thing about this show. Readers are not only going to be surprised by the way that these storylines crash into each other, they’re never going to know where the next move is coming from — and that actually was a pleasure for me because I got to be surprised by my own stories.”

Check out the Season 2 photos below.

Shadow and Bone, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, March 16, 2023, Netflix