Netflix welcomes fans back to the Grishaverse with a new teaser for Shadow and Bone Season 2. Debuting during the streaming service’s TUDUM 2022 virtual fan event, the short trailer showcases a slew of new series regulars.

The stars joining the cast in the second season of the fantasy series adaptation include Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar Kir-Bataar, Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov, Lewis Tan as Tolya Yul-Bataar, and Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks. Joining the new faces as series regulars are Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin), and Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar) from Season 1.

Of course, series regulars Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), and Ben Barnes as General Kirigan are also set to return.

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone tells the story of Alina Starkov, a soldier and orphan who unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the course of everyone’s lives. Season 1, released in April 2021, followed Alina’s journey as she worked to hone this power and figure out who are her allies and enemies.

The short teaser only briefly showcases things to come, expect a ton of action, romance, and conflict in the upcoming season. In the trailer, someone describes her as a symbol before she asserts that she’s a Sun Summoner, and she’s questioned whether or not she’s willing to sacrifice what is most precious to her.

As of the moment, no concrete announcement has been made for a premiere date for the second season of Shadow and Bone, other than it’s slated for a 2023 release. Only time (a book reader or an official trailer) will tell what will happen next.