The 8 Most Disturbing ‘WTF’ Moments in ‘Servant’ So Far

Extreme cults, dark humor, and grotesque food — it’s safe to say that Servant is one of the weirdest shows out there.

From executive producer M. Night Shyamalan, the Apple TV+ original series follows a Philadelphia couple — Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean (Toby Kebbell) — who suffer from parental grief and invite a stranger, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), to nanny their reborn doll.

This disturbing universe reveals several chaotic twists that are deeply unsettling and, at times, mind-numbingly cryptic. Servant can be frustrating due to its ambiguous nature and its slow-boil narrative, but it also has many sterling horror elements that make this a perfect October binge.

As we wait for the third season (filming has already wrapped), we can rewatch the first two and revisit some of the show’s wildest scenes … like the ones below.

