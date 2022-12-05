The trailer for the series finale of Apple TV + and M. Night Shyamalan’s original series Servant has arrived, and it promises to reveal the origins of the mysterious force terrorizing the Turners, as well as the nanny Leanne Grayson.

Following the suspenseful Season 3 finale, the final season will bring forth the concluding chapter of the psychological horror series. Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia, and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. “As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?” reads the official synopsis.

In the footage above, creepy images flicker across the screen as the nanny states: “I’m not who I used to be. I’m something more.” Leanne then confesses, “I’m starting to like the way that feels.”

Servant stars Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Toby Kebbell (Black Mirror), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones), and Rupert Grint (Snatch).

The series follows Dorothy (Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Kebbell), a wealthy couple in mourning after a terrible tragedy, who hire Leanne (Free) to be a nanny for their baby. Unfortunately, her strange presence brings nothing good to their home.

Directors for Season 4 include Shyamalan and his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan, both of who also wrote for the final season. Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, Nimrod Antal, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala also direct.

Servant will debut the first of its 10 episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through March 17, 2023, on Apple TV+.

Servant, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, January 13, 2023, Apple TV+