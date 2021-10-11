Top 10 Spookiest ‘Ghost Adventures’ Moments, Ranked

Paranormal investigator Zak Bagans has become an American myth himself after Ghost Adventures premiered on the Travel Channel in 2008. Countless celebrity guests (hello Post Malone), GIFs, spinoffs, and parodies later — if you haven’t seen Nick Kroll‘s “Ghost Bouncers” for Kroll Show, look it up immediately — Ghost Adventures is still capturing footage of spirits in haunted locations across the globe.

In honor of Halloween and Travel Channel’s Ghostober programming, we rounded up the best, most frightening moments in Ghost Adventures history. Scroll through the images, below, if you dare!