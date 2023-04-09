[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Succession Season 4, Episode 3, “Connor’s Wedding.”]

Succession delivered one major gut punch as the show’s title finally bears some weight. The king has fallen as Roy family patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) has died.

On the day of Connor’s (Alan Ruck) wedding, the Waystar magnate boarded a plane with Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), Frank (Peter Friedman), Karl (David Rasche), Karolina (Dagmara Dominczyk), and Kerry (Zoe Winters). And while the show focuses on the nuptials, a phone call from Tom puts into perspective, the real centerpiece of the episode.

While he tries calling Shiv (Sarah Snook), she refuses the call and ends up reaching out to Roman, informing him that Logan is very sick and had been short of breath when he went to the bathroom only to be found unresponsive. As the men speak, chest compressions are being done on Logan, but it’s clear things aren’t looking well.

After Roman’s first interaction with Tom, the phone is handed off to Kendall who delivers final words to his father before the boys reach out to Shiv who is onboard a boat alongside the rest of Connor’s wedding guests. And eventually, they reach out to tell groom-to-be Connor. Breaking down as they try to figure out the full extent of the situation, they’re working through their grief in varying ways.

Ultimately, the business giant was declared dead after resuscitation efforts failed. Although there was no death scene itself, viewers experienced it in real-time with the Roy kids in a dramatic way.

A shocking realization to come to terms with, the kids are in denial but put their game faces on for the final moments. The question is, do you think Succession got Logan’s death right? We want to hear from you. Cast your vote in our poll, below, and sound off in the comments section.

